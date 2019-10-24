Is Tom Brady on the radar for 2020

jason37
Drivin' the Yeremiah Bell Bandwagon
There is a rumor going around that says this might be Tom Brady’s last year in New England. (I think it was started by Adam Shefter) im just connecting some dots here but...
Owner is a Michigan alumni
Our coaching staff is From New England
We have a boat load of money next year
Idk man, but if Brady can get past the terrible roster, I definitely wouldn’t bet against it.
