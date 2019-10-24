 Is Tom Brady on the radar for 2020 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tom Brady on the radar for 2020

There is a rumor going around that says this might be Tom Brady’s last year in New England. (I think it was started by Adam Shefter) im just connecting some dots here but...
Owner is a Michigan alumni
Our coaching staff is From New England
We have a boat load of money next year
Idk man, but if Brady can get past the terrible roster, I definitely wouldn’t bet against it.
 
Are you suggesting Brady comes here? :lol: Now I have heard it all.
 
hilarious, even though if he really wanted to cement his already legendary staus, take this ****ty franchise to the show and i will buy a Brady jersery lol
 
Wtf would Brady want to go anywhere else? More money? Lesser team? Want to learn a new offense?
 
Sure. Why the hell not. As long as it meant Rosen was off this team, I dont care who we bring in.
 
