It's the Monday after we shutout a division rival, we should be happy, but ....

Padfoot

Ash Fell from the Sky
But this is Finheaven.
 
Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
I don't have a but. I'm happy. It's Fitz. Someone was thinking he was going to turn into Mahomes? Pats lost, we shut out the Jests and premiered our QB of the future.
 
circumstances

Starter
I have no complaints.

Very happy.

One week closer to the last time I see Fitzypoo starting for my Miami Dolphins.
 
Ray R

Fin-Loco said:
I don't have a but. I'm happy. It's Fitz. Someone was thinking he was going to turn into Mahomes? Pats lost, we shut out the Jests and premiered our QB of the future.
I like your response, sorry you don't have a "but", but this can be a good thing with our TP shortages.
 
fansinceGWilson

Ray R said:
Let the "buts" begin.
I think most of us are 'but I want to see this same level of play over the next month.' Even those of us who are optimistic have that nagging 'inconsistent' fear. That said, this team is not your typical Dolphins team and I expect no embarrassments
 
Ikema

For me to poop on!
but... No interest here in AB (Atomic Butt-head)
 
Ikema

For me to poop on!
fansinceGWilson said:
I think most of us are 'but I want to see this same level of play over the next month.' Even those of us who are optimistic have that nagging 'inconsistent' fear. That said, this team is not your typical Dolphins team and I expect no embarrassments
Twice bitten...
 
