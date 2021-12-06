 Jaelan Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelan Phillips

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
5,258
Reaction score
5,067
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Fred Bear said:
2 back 2 back sacks and 8.5 on the season . Funny thing is some were calling him a bust in our pre season games.
Click to expand...
I posted this on Nov 14th:

Joe Dolfan said:
All Phillips needs is a couple multi-sack games, and he should be talked about as DROY. He has what? 2.5 right now?

Unless I'm mistaken, TJ Watt and Chase Young both had 7.5 sacks their rookie years.
Click to expand...
Granted, the DROY talk won't happen yet, because Parsons is so good, and Grier didn't take my advice and draft him.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1,561
Reaction score
1,789
Location
Minnesota
Once they switched the game plan... wallah, he works. His early season woes was more on the coaches than him I'm pretty sure.
 
A

AyyJayy

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 26, 2021
Messages
125
Reaction score
255
Age
30
Location
Westin, FL
jaelen Phillips is really coming along but also remember the rookie wasn’t getting much work in training camp , add that with scheme problems and there you have it . Even when he isn’t getting sacks , the man getting hurries . I’m not good pretty excited about this 2021 class . Could be the type of class that gets you into the play offs
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,765
Reaction score
2,303
The sky's the limit for this kid....what a great pickup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom