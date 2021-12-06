TKAllDay
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2005
- Messages
- 3,423
- Reaction score
- 1,993
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Baltimore, MD
Jaelan Phillips looks and plays like Jason Taylor.
I posted this on Nov 14th:2 back 2 back sacks and 8.5 on the season . Funny thing is some were calling him a bust in our pre season games.
Granted, the DROY talk won't happen yet, because Parsons is so good, and Grier didn't take my advice and draft him.All Phillips needs is a couple multi-sack games, and he should be talked about as DROY. He has what? 2.5 right now?
Unless I'm mistaken, TJ Watt and Chase Young both had 7.5 sacks their rookie years.
Also, he needs to bulk up a bit. He seems to have trouble taking guys down. He'd have a few more sacks right now, if the QBs didn't break his tackles.Kid's coming along nice and quick. Once he learns how to better shed blocks, he's gonna be a force.
I still think he looks like Gesicki did his first year. Like a baby giraffeAlso, he needs to bulk up a bit. He seems to have trouble taking guys down. He'd have a few more sacks right now, if the QBs didn't break his tackles.
Gesicki needs to bulk up too.I still think he looks like Gesicki did his first year. Like a baby giraffe