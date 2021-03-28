Ja’marr Chase

If you call a contested ball catching WR who has one good year of college production and will possibly measure in under 6ft tall(5f11) "The Safest Pick." I would go Waddle and Smith before I would touch Chase, I may even move Bateman above him. I am just not sold on him, I feel the other WR he played with that went to Vikings is better. Let's also not mention the lack of effort he displays at times when he knows ball not going his way.
I like this line of thinking. Hope Grier and Flo agree!Dont think Chase is one of 2 Grier is considering. Of course we all may be wrong but I think its Pitts or Waddle. I know some will say Waddle is injured but if he wasnt he would be the #1 WR. Some analysts last year thought he has the most talent of Jeudy, Riggs and Smith.
Umm Chase was and still is considered the #1 Receiver my almost all Nfl experts. If both had played last year Chase would have had the better year because he is a better Receiver than the injury prone WaddleI like this line of thinking. Hope Grier and Flo agree!
Depends on who you ask and what type of receiver you're looking for. There really is no clear cut best wr in this class like when Julio Jones came out.