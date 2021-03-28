 Ja’marr Chase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ja’marr Chase

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,209
Reaction score
15,287
Might be the safest pick we can make at a skills position.
 
G

Gitrdone

Starter
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
616
Reaction score
24
If you call a contested ball catching WR who has one good year of college production and will possibly measure in under 6ft tall(5f11) "The Safest Pick." I would go Waddle and Smith before I would touch Chase, I may even move Bateman above him. I am just not sold on him, I feel the other WR he played with that went to Vikings is better. Let's also not mention the lack of effort he displays at times when he knows ball not going his way.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,209
Reaction score
15,287
Gitrdone said:
If you call a contested ball catching WR who has one good year of college production and will possibly measure in under 6ft tall(5f11) "The Safest Pick." I would go Waddle and Smith before I would touch Chase, I may even move Bateman above him. I am just not sold on him, I feel the other WR he played with that went to Vikings is better. Let's also not mention the lack of effort he displays at times when he knows ball not going his way.
Click to expand...

Listen! Not saying he’s the pick I would make. But I feel when you line up all the numbers, the physical traits etc. He’s the most nfl ready and able to contribute with the least learning curve on day 1.
 
R

RMLogic

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
414
Reaction score
388
Age
66
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Dont think Chase is one of 2 Grier is considering. Of course we all may be wrong but I think its Pitts or Waddle. I know some will say Waddle is injured but if he wasnt he would be the #1 WR. Some analysts last year thought he has the most talent of Jeudy, Riggs and Smith.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
1,623
Reaction score
1,349
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
RMLogic said:
Dont think Chase is one of 2 Grier is considering. Of course we all may be wrong but I think its Pitts or Waddle. I know some will say Waddle is injured but if he wasnt he would be the #1 WR. Some analysts last year thought he has the most talent of Jeudy, Riggs and Smith.
Click to expand...
I like this line of thinking. Hope Grier and Flo agree!
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
164
Reaction score
80
Gitrdone said:
If you call a contested ball catching WR who has one good year of college production and will possibly measure in under 6ft tall(5f11) "The Safest Pick." I would go Waddle and Smith before I would touch Chase, I may even move Bateman above him. I am just not sold on him, I feel the other WR he played with that went to Vikings is better. Let's also not mention the lack of effort he displays at times when he knows ball not going his way.
Click to expand...
This whole thing is wrong, Chase had a better year than Jefferson when they played together so where do you get this idea jefferson is better. Both Bama WRs are inferior as well. smith is a Slot Receiver which we don't need. According to the Finheaven universe id you get injured you are injury prone so Waddle is injury prone. Chase is definitely the safest bet outside of Pitts
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,209
Reaction score
15,287
RMLogic said:
Dont think Chase is one of 2 Grier is considering. Of course we all may be wrong but I think its Pitts or Waddle. I know some will say Waddle is injured but if he wasnt he would be the #1 WR. Some analysts last year thought he has the most talent of Jeudy, Riggs and Smith.
Click to expand...

I think we can look at it from another perspective by asking ourselves which player was most likely to be there at 12? I think if i'm being honest i think Waddle is most likely to still be there at 12. You only trade back up and give up the comp you just acquired if you feel your target isn't going to be there at 12 and you need to be at 6 to secure them.

That tells me it's between Pitts and Chase. Those are the only two guys that are likely gone between 6 and 12.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,209
Reaction score
15,287
dunbar1352 said:
Umm Chase was and still is considered the #1 Receiver my almost all Nfl experts. If both had played last year Chase would have had the better year because he is a better Receiver than the injury prone Waddle
Click to expand...

Agreed and this is why i think Chase is the pick.
I can't see Miami valuing a player like Pitts so highly that they'd take him @6.
Of all the players we've talked about he's likely to have the hardest time adjusting at the next level. His blocking needs ALOT of work!
Further you'd be adding him to a position of strenght(that TE room).
Yes! I've heard it before he's blah blah blah better than Geisickie. But ultimately you're almost using them the exact same way.

People love to brag about Waller. Hello! Where was Waller before the opposing team coaches saw him during warm ups? PRACTICE SQUAD GUY!!!
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,228
Reaction score
1,466
dunbar1352 said:
Umm Chase was and still is considered the #1 Receiver my almost all Nfl experts. If both had played last year Chase would have had the better year because he is a better Receiver than the injury prone Waddle
Click to expand...
Depends on who you ask and what type of receiver you're looking for. There really is no clear cut best wr in this class like when Julio Jones came out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom