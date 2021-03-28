Ja’marr Chase

RMLogic said: Dont think Chase is one of 2 Grier is considering. Of course we all may be wrong but I think its Pitts or Waddle. I know some will say Waddle is injured but if he wasnt he would be the #1 WR. Some analysts last year thought he has the most talent of Jeudy, Riggs and Smith. Click to expand...

I think we can look at it from another perspective by asking ourselves which player was most likely to be there at 12? I think if i'm being honest i think Waddle is most likely to still be there at 12. You only trade back up and give up the comp you just acquired if you feel your target isn't going to be there at 12 and you need to be at 6 to secure them.That tells me it's between Pitts and Chase. Those are the only two guys that are likely gone between 6 and 12.