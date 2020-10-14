Dolph N.Fan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 17,809
- Reaction score
- 9,446
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Jason Sanders matched his Week 4 performance with five field goals made in Miami's Week 5 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance earned the Dolphins kicker AFC Special Teams Player of the week honors. He was good from 50, 49, 31, 29 and 26 yards, and connected on all four of his point after attempts. On the season, Sanders is a perfect 14-of-14 with a season-long of 52 yards. The 14 successful field goals is the second-most in the NFL behind Indianapolis' Rodrigo Blankenship. Sanders is one of four place kickers who have played in all of their team's games without a miss this season, and is the only one of the four with double-digit makes in the field goal department.
Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
With his second- consecutive five field goal performance, Sanders adds some hardware to the trophy case
www.miamidolphins.com
Congrats Sanders. You a beast. Every time I see a kicker miss a kick (and there's a lot of poor kickers in the league), like Badgley for the Chargers on MNF, I thank god Miami is one of the few teams to actually have a great kicker.