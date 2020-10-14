Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Jason Sanders matched his Week 4 performance with five field goals made in Miami's Week 5 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance earned the Dolphins kicker AFC Special Teams Player of the week honors. He was good from 50, 49, 31, 29 and 26 yards, and connected on all four of his point after attempts. On the season, Sanders is a perfect 14-of-14 with a season-long of 52 yards. The 14 successful field goals is the second-most in the NFL behind Indianapolis' Rodrigo Blankenship. Sanders is one of four place kickers who have played in all of their team's games without a miss this season, and is the only one of the four with double-digit makes in the field goal department.
www.miamidolphins.com

Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

With his second- consecutive five field goal performance, Sanders adds some hardware to the trophy case
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com


Congrats Sanders. You a beast. Every time I see a kicker miss a kick (and there's a lot of poor kickers in the league), like Badgley for the Chargers on MNF, I thank god Miami is one of the few teams to actually have a great kicker.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Congrats to Jason...Very deserving.

It's actually becoming boring when we decide or have to kick a FG...Just what I hope for in my Kicker.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Can't wait until our offensive guys wins the weekly MVP. Tua? Parker? Breida?
 
