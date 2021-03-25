 Jayson Oweh runs 4.36 40 as edge rusher | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jayson Oweh runs 4.36 40 as edge rusher

Oweh generated major buzz on Thursday, undoubtedly giving his stock the boost it needed after he didn't record a sack last season. At 6-5, 257 pounds, he blazed a 4.36 40-yard dash. His time didn't come as a total surprise -- NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote earlier this month that a sub-4.4 40 was a possibility -- but he still amazed, even with the high expectations that were set for him.

He has great length, too, with arms measuring 34.5 inches at the pro day. He also showed explosiveness with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches.

Oweh confirmed, as Jeremiah suggested he might, that he is the height-weight-speed freak of the spring.

Discuss.

parsons also ran a 4.39.
 
