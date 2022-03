Danny said: only way to make this happen they'd have to trade either Howard or jones. You can't have more than 60mill a year on your top 3 corners so one would have to get traded. I don’t think any of this will happen. Click to expand...

Yes, you absolutely can, it would be for one year at the most.Plus there could easily be a market for Jones after the draft.Keep in mind while you would have two players playing the same position, in theory, these players are tasked with lining up as far away from each other as any two defenders possibly can be.Your not paying a RG and RT top money to play next to each other.Locking down an entire section of a the defensive field should be something we are exploring at all costs.