Jennings to compete for a spot

Gary Jennings WR, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson suggests WR Gary Jennings will compete with Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford for the fifth and sixth receiver jobs.
Jennings was claimed by the Dolphins off waivers from the Seahawks in November but was injured in his first game with Miami. He's currently learning the intricacies of playing from the slot, where the team envisions his 6'1/214 frame coming in handy to create mismatches on smaller, slower players. DeVante Parker, second-year UDFA Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson are still expected to man Miami's three-wide sets in their season opener against the Patriots.
Related:
Source: The Miami Herald
Jun 26, 2020, 12:50 PM ET
