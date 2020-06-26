Jennings to compete for a spot

Gary Jennings WR, Miami Dolphins


The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson suggests WR Gary Jennings will compete with Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford for the fifth and sixth receiver jobs.

Jennings was claimed by the Dolphins off waivers from the Seahawks in November but was injured in his first game with Miami. He's currently learning the intricacies of playing from the slot, where the team envisions his 6'1/214 frame coming in handy to create mismatches on smaller, slower players. DeVante Parker, second-year UDFA Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson are still expected to man Miami's three-wide sets in their season opener against the Patriots.

Source: The Miami Herald

Jun 26, 2020, 12:50 PM ET
 
Was there ever a time where we thought he wouldnt compete for a roster spot?
 
Danny said:
Hey Danny. Might want to do an edit because the bigger news on the source is the WR's have been getting together in private.
 
