Jets Trade Jamal Adams to Seattle

jimthefin

jimthefin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,359
Reaction score
1,197
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
3,002
Reaction score
7,772
Location
Miami, FL
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks - ProFootballTalk

Jamal Adams wanted out, and he got his wish. And the Jets got a big haul of draft picks for him. The Jets have traded Adams, the disgruntled Pro Bowl safety, to the Seahawks for a package that includes two first-round draft picks. The full details of the trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,492
Reaction score
3,008
Location
Jersey
Finfan83nj said:
The full details of the trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick go to Seattle, while a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald go to New York.
Click to expand...
That’s quite a haul for the Jets. Seattle is in win now mode (expecting Clowney to sign soon), but I don’t think any safety is worth that much draft capital
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom