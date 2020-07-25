Jets Trade Jamal Adams to Seattle

jimthefin
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,359
- Reaction score
- 1,197
They got quite a haul of picks for him.
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/07/25/jets-trade-jamal-adams-to-seahawks/
" The full details of the trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick go to Seattle, while a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald go to New York. "
I don't like NYJ having all those extra 1st rounders.
