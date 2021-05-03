Jevon Holland to South Beach

clownfish said: He better get those colors right. Orange and blue? Cmon man. Click to expand...

Well in his defense he did say teal ... and that hat isn't teal at all, it's straight orange and blue. Our colors originally were Coral and Aqua (until 2012 when we officially moved to Aqua and Orange) ... sooo ... ehhhhh .... close enough ... maybe? I'm gonna cut him some slack on this one, what do you think?