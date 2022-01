Marino1313 said:



He might’ve slipped. Mentioned a new coach and offensive philosophy.



I think Allen said that any team would be foolish not to hire Daboll, but Allen hopes he stays with Buffalo because he loves him and his offense.In related news, it sounds like the Giants are going all in for Daboll, since they're having him back for a second interview tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25th). I'll be pissed if the Giants sign Daboll. And if we end up hiring Vance Joseph, I think I might lose my ****, as well as my lunch.