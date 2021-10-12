Kadarius Toney

I think our offensive system is not scheming us to make a particular play. There are some chunk plays that are scheme-driven, like a chess move. We don’t have enough of that.



Certainly the Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay types can do it in their sleep. But you look at the Chargers and the system is creating chunk plays. The Chargers have a defensive head coach but their OC is Joe LombardI, obviously a guy we talked about here as candidate for OC. While we sat on our hands, LAC got their guy.



Waddle has a case of the dropsies and is realizing this ain’t Kansas anymore. But he can be a devastating player.