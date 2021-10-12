 Kadarius Toney | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney leads the NFL with 141 yards after the catch over the past two weeks.​


Small sample size, I get it. But isn’t this what we drafted Waddle to be for us?

Legitimately scratching my head here wondering how an offense as abysmal as the Giants understands how to get a speedster in space with the ball, yet we look completely clueless with our shiny new toy.

Is it Waddle, is it coaching, or is it just the Dolphin way.

Should have drafted Sewell, but we decided to get cute.
 
It’s our clueless OC, imo. I watch the Giants games too, as my buddy is a fan, and they often throw to him on slants and crossing routes. We use Waddle on curls and flats.
 
we have had our starting quarterback for 4 quarters and like 5 minutes this season.
 
I think our offensive system is not scheming us to make a particular play. There are some chunk plays that are scheme-driven, like a chess move. We don’t have enough of that.

Certainly the Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay types can do it in their sleep. But you look at the Chargers and the system is creating chunk plays. The Chargers have a defensive head coach but their OC is Joe LombardI, obviously a guy we talked about here as candidate for OC. While we sat on our hands, LAC got their guy.

Waddle has a case of the dropsies and is realizing this ain’t Kansas anymore. But he can be a devastating player.
 
