Kev7
Scout Team
- Joined
Mar 15, 2019
- Messages
- 434
- Reaction score
- 716
- Age
- 38
- Location
- New Jersey
Kadarius Toney leads the NFL with 141 yards after the catch over the past two weeks.
Small sample size, I get it. But isn’t this what we drafted Waddle to be for us?
Legitimately scratching my head here wondering how an offense as abysmal as the Giants understands how to get a speedster in space with the ball, yet we look completely clueless with our shiny new toy.
Is it Waddle, is it coaching, or is it just the Dolphin way.
Should have drafted Sewell, but we decided to get cute.