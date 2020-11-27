Kenny Stills Released

Not sure why it didn't work out but I'd be willing to take a flyer on him
 
Not sure miami would want him back but he can't be any worse then what we already have.
 
Actually just remembered some kind of feud of some sort with Flores, this would be a longshot at best
 
Why did I know this thread would show up after I saw this news?
 
lynx said:
Not sure why it didn't work out but I'd be willing to take a flyer on him
Click to expand...
IDK if there is animosity from his time here, but I think there probably is.

Beyond that, he is an instant upgrade, if we have designs on a playoff run. Not only is he a good reciever, his specific skillset would be a great fit. He would have to be willing to keep his mouth shut for me to be on board.

In any case, I'm not sure we are interested in a 6 game rental.
 
Dude has 11 receptions on the year with Watson throwing 40 times a game. No thanks.
 
andyahs said:
Why did I know this thread would show up after I saw this news?
Click to expand...
We all saw this coming lol... It's Finheaven 🤣😂🤣😂 If anyone is released with any semblance of previous success there will be that "should Miami sign Joe Blow" thread.... While this thread does hold some merritt as he was former dolphins who found inconsistent success with the previous regime. For me it's a no.... He didn't work out the first time between him and Flores.
 
