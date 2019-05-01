scodoublet
Anyone in to it?
I used to know this chick who was super in to horse racing.
She could break down the horses, trainers, owners, stables, jockeys, everything.
Here's my Trifecta
Roadster
Omaha Beach
War of Will
Secondly, I scored comp tickets for my ol lady and me to go to a horse racing event at a local polo club.
Open bar, free apps and dinner. They have their horses roaming around doing whatever horses do, then you watch the Kentucky Derby and they have raffles, etc for charity.
A Polo Club is so not my style, but can't pass up free tickets!!
Did I mention it's Open Bar!?
