Kentucky Derby

scodoublet

scodoublet

CT FinFan
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 7, 2003
Messages
2,607
Reaction score
3,103
Location
CT FinFan
Anyone in to it?
I used to know this chick who was super in to horse racing.
She could break down the horses, trainers, owners, stables, jockeys, everything.

Here's my Trifecta

Roadster
Omaha Beach
War of Will

Secondly, I scored comp tickets for my ol lady and me to go to a horse racing event at a local polo club.
Open bar, free apps and dinner. They have their horses roaming around doing whatever horses do, then you watch the Kentucky Derby and they have raffles, etc for charity.
A Polo Club is so not my style, but can't pass up free tickets!!
Did I mention it's Open Bar!? :up:
 
13marino13

13marino13

What will 5 bucks get me?
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
24,140
Reaction score
69,561
Location
Institutionalized in Pa
scodoublet said:
Anyone in to it?
I used to know this chick who was super in to horse racing.
She could break down the horses, trainers, owners, stables, jockeys, everything.

Here's my Trifecta

Roadster
Omaha Beach
War of Will

Secondly, I scored comp tickets for my ol lady and me to go to a horse racing event at a local polo club.
Open bar, free apps and dinner. They have their horses roaming around doing whatever horses do, then you watch the Kentucky Derby and they have raffles, etc for charity.
A Polo Club is so not my style, but can't pass up free tickets!!
Did I mention it's Open Bar!? :up:
Click to expand...
Yeah, but what her boobs like? :chuckle:
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
36,238
Reaction score
47,141
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I went to Belmont park in NY back in 77. They were running the Malboro cup that day and a great horse named Forego won it.

Jr.Cordero and Steve Cauthen were both racing that day.

The Kentucky derby would be nice but I'd probably feel out of place.
 
13marino13

13marino13

What will 5 bucks get me?
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
24,140
Reaction score
69,561
Location
Institutionalized in Pa
Danny said:
I went to Belmont park in NY back in 77. They were running the Malboro cup that day and a great horse named Forego won it.

Jr.Cordero and Steve Cauthen were both racing that day.

The Kentucky derby would be nice but I'd probably feel out of place.
Click to expand...
I've been to Belmont Park, nice place.
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
9,446
Reaction score
2,989
Location
Zen Ridge
It is one of the major sporting events in my area that I have never attended despite living a couple hours away for last 30 years.
Like Fish I would like to attend one someday. I don't have a giant interest in the horses but would enjoy the spectacle of the race.
I watch on TV whenever I get the chance.

My ex wife was interested in horses. At one point about a half dozen years ago when our marriage was still halfway decent I decided i would surprise her with a trip to the Derby. Once I started the planning I was shocked at the pricing. You have to book a room for the whole weekend and the rates are jacked up due to the event. Seating in the stands starts at around $200 and goes way up from there. A dress and hat for lady and eating out all weekend came to around $1,000-$1,500 per person to do it in style. When i presented the plan to her she thought it was too much and wasn't worth spending that much at the time. we never ended up going.

The other alternative for me is to just to drive down for the day and pay for infield admission. Party at the race, eat afterwords to sober up and then drive back home. That would be more like $200 per person. That would be kind of chintzy date but good for a guys trip.

I may do the infield trip one day with my brother just to cross it off my bucket list. While you wouldn't be able to see much of the race from there it would be fun to enjoy the spectacle of such an event in person at least once.
 
scodoublet

scodoublet

CT FinFan
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 7, 2003
Messages
2,607
Reaction score
3,103
Location
CT FinFan
13marino13 said:
I've been to a few pony races, nothing near the level of the Kentucky Derby. I used to take bus trips to Connecticut for Greyhound racing, that was pretty cool.
Click to expand...
I always wanted to check out the Greyhounds. Do they even do that in CT anymore.

Semi-related story:
One of my old neighbors had a rescued greyhound. Beautiful dog, in great shape. Well, her 5 year old daughter was walking the dog one day and it saw a squirrel.
The dog bolted and the girl holding the leash was pulled sideways in mid-air before she crashed to the asphalt.
Not very smart of the parents to let her walk the dog. She was scuffed up, but not terribly injured.

That dog had some serious speed out of the gate! LOL
 
Daytona Fin

Daytona Fin

Queeks Draw
Administrator
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 5, 2002
Messages
42,352
Reaction score
43,942
Age
49
Location
Daytona Beach
I was glad to see the end of Florida dog racing. Hopefully the horses will get the same fate one day soon.
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
35,244
Reaction score
12,633
Location
West Virginia
Daytona Fin said:
I was glad to see the end of Florida dog racing. Hopefully the horses will get the same fate one day soon.
Click to expand...
;) Still going strong in WV. I spent Derby Day betting on the pups @ Wheeling Island. Lots of fun.


In fact, this August will feature the 50th Running of the West Virginia Derby up in Han**** County. Once again, Bumpus will be in attendance. :up:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom