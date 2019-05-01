Kentucky Derby

It is one of the major sporting events in my area that I have never attended despite living a couple hours away for last 30 years.

Like Fish I would like to attend one someday. I don't have a giant interest in the horses but would enjoy the spectacle of the race.

I watch on TV whenever I get the chance.



My ex wife was interested in horses. At one point about a half dozen years ago when our marriage was still halfway decent I decided i would surprise her with a trip to the Derby. Once I started the planning I was shocked at the pricing. You have to book a room for the whole weekend and the rates are jacked up due to the event. Seating in the stands starts at around $200 and goes way up from there. A dress and hat for lady and eating out all weekend came to around $1,000-$1,500 per person to do it in style. When i presented the plan to her she thought it was too much and wasn't worth spending that much at the time. we never ended up going.



The other alternative for me is to just to drive down for the day and pay for infield admission. Party at the race, eat afterwords to sober up and then drive back home. That would be more like $200 per person. That would be kind of chintzy date but good for a guys trip.



I may do the infield trip one day with my brother just to cross it off my bucket list. While you wouldn't be able to see much of the race from there it would be fun to enjoy the spectacle of such an event in person at least once.