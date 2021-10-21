Keyshawn Johnson on Trevor Lawrence

Speaking of hype, Fabio was the most hyped quarterback since Andrew Luck. So the criticism from people like KJ seems fair.



However, the start that Justin Herbert got off too was as unpredictable as it was rare and unusual. It simply doesn't happen. It's not the standard that young QB's should be held to. Herbert wasn't going to be held to that standard either. It just kinda happened.



No young QB in the NFL is going to match it, nor should they be expected to. Every young QB in the league from Tua to Trevor are on the same pace as 99% of Hall of Fame QB's that came before them. You just kinda have to relax and see what happens. I say this every year - anyone giving hot takes on young quarterbacks are the first people that need to be ignored. But I don't think that was Keyshawn's point here.



I think his point is how inconsistent the criticism is for young QB's, especially those in poor situations.