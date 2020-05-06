Kindley first draft pick under contract

Solomon Kindley G, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins signed fourth-round G Solomon Kindley to a four-year contract.

Miami leapfrogged numerous competitors in the draft for Kindley (6’3/337), a three-year starting guard at Georgia who was left off postseason conference honors in each of the last two seasons (possibly because he was slowed by nagging injuries). His raw power and size are appealing for teams in power schemes, but his inconsistent tape, particularly in pass protection, is a concern. He didn’t allow a single sack as a redshirt sophomore but regressed last season while working next to LT Andrew Thomas. Kindley is a low-floor dart throw with enough traits to take a gamble on.

Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

May 6, 2020, 5:23 PM ET
 
