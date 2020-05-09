Kirk Merrit

At Arkansas State’s pro-day Merritt was able to participate, where he destroyed expectations. These were his results:
- 4.33 in the 40-yard dash (2nd among combine WRs)
- 4.02 in the 20-yard shuttle (1st among combine WRs)
- 45.5-inch vertical jump (1st among combine WRs)
- 23 bench press reps (1st among combine WRs)
- 11’3” broad jump (3rd among combine WRs)
All of that at 6’0” 215-pounds, and all results were verified by former NFL scout, Josh Cox. The athleticism is nothing new as he won the Nike SPARQ National Championship in high school (2014) and was a track and field star in Louisiana. In his Senior year of high school, he ran a 10.45 100m.