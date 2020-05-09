Kirk Merrit

Jssanto

Jssanto

6’2”. 215 lbs.
4.3 40 time and 43” vertical jump.
Should be fun to watch him be coached.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Jssanto said:
6’2”. 215 lbs.
4.3 40 time and 43” vertical jump.
Should be fun to watch him be coached.
Because he's fast and can jump? sounds fun

Did you know he plays the receiver position? Your post didn't mention it so I googled the name to find out.

Maybe you should say more about why you think this way ... what position he plays ... what impact do you think he may have etc. ... just food for thought
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

At Arkansas State’s pro-day Merritt was able to participate, where he destroyed expectations. These were his results:

  • 4.33 in the 40-yard dash (2nd among combine WRs)
  • 4.02 in the 20-yard shuttle (1st among combine WRs)
  • 45.5-inch vertical jump (1st among combine WRs)
  • 23 bench press reps (1st among combine WRs)
  • 11’3” broad jump (3rd among combine WRs)
All of that at 6’0” 215-pounds, and all results were verified by former NFL scout, Josh Cox. The athleticism is nothing new as he won the Nike SPARQ National Championship in high school (2014) and was a track and field star in Louisiana. In his Senior year of high school, he ran a 10.45 100m.
 
