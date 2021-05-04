 Last Time a Team Had 4 Top 50 Picks? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Last Time a Team Had 4 Top 50 Picks?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,486
Reaction score
13,072
Location
Columbus, OH
The Early 90s Cowboys thanks to that Herschel Walker trade that many compared the Tunsil trade to. Of course those cowboys went on to win 3 SBs in 4 years.

Miami just had the same 4 top 50 picks and came away with 4 players rated as top 3 at their positions not including Eichenberg. Not saying Miami is going to 3 of 4 titles but this could be a season where expectations change from playoffs and playoff win to conference title and then some by mid season.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,653
Reaction score
12,969
Location
Bahamas
The draft went well now the season is where they need to put it all together.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,383
Reaction score
9,147
Dolph N.Fan said:
The Early 90s Cowboys thanks to that Herschel Walker trade that many compared the Tunsil trade to. Of course those cowboys went on to win 3 SBs in 4 years.

Miami just had the same 4 top 50 picks and came away with 4 players rated as top 3 at their positions not including Eichenberg. Not saying Miami is going to 3 of 4 titles but this could be a season where expectations change from playoffs and playoff win to conference title and then some by mid season.
Click to expand...
If Tua becomes what we think he will, there's really not a significant hole on this team.

Sure, you'd like a more talented lead back, but on paper the roster is good.

Meaning Grier and Flores can add to that while the team is young and contracts aren't a huge problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom