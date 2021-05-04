Last Time a Team Had 4 Top 50 Picks?

The Early 90s Cowboys thanks to that Herschel Walker trade that many compared the Tunsil trade to. Of course those cowboys went on to win 3 SBs in 4 years.



Miami just had the same 4 top 50 picks and came away with 4 players rated as top 3 at their positions not including Eichenberg. Not saying Miami is going to 3 of 4 titles but this could be a season where expectations change from playoffs and playoff win to conference title and then some by mid season.