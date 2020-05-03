LeighSteinberg on radio the Brick at Night

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
11,497
Reaction score
1,727
Location
Calgary Alberta
Steinberg said today getting people to focus on Tua the player and his health days and hours before the draft was difficult because so much stuff was being said out there

More importantly Leigh said it wouldn’t hurt him to see Tua sit one year but said of course the player never feels this way
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,414
Reaction score
10,075
Location
Florida
If Tua is healthy, he will play this season...too much talent, he will win over that team easily, and he will put on a show at practice. It will be too hard to keep him off the field unless the o-line is a disaster.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,837
Reaction score
11,534
Location
UK
Yea, Steinberg has been saying for a while he would like to see Tua sit for a year
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,414
Reaction score
10,075
Location
Florida
uk_dolfan said:
Yea, Steinberg has been saying for a while he would like to see Tua sit for a year
Click to expand...
One of the reasons I think Miami was so desirable. They have a built-in way to allow him to sit. I think think it will be hard as hell to keep him out though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom