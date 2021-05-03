 Lineup 2020 vs 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lineup 2020 vs 2021

More specifically, comparing the last game of the season, Buffalo, when we fell apart, to what the potential lineup is right now
2020 2021
QB: Tua Tua
RB: Gaskin Gaskin
WR1: Parker Parker
WR2: Grant Fuller
WR3/TE2: Smythe Waddle
TE1: Gesicki Gesicki
LT: Jackson Jackson
LG: Flowers Kindley
C: Karras Skura
RG: Kindley Hunt
RT: Hunt Eichenberg
DE: Wilkins Wilkins
NT: Davis Davis
DE: Seiler Seiler
LB: Lawson Phillips
LB: Baker Baker
LB: Van Noy McKinney
LB: Ogbah Ogbah
(These may change up with Van Ginkel, etc...)
CB: Jones Jones
CB: Howard Howard
S: McCain Jones
S: Rowe Holland
K: Sanders Sanders
P: Haack Palardy
PR/KR: Grant Grant/Holland/Waddle
LS Ferguson Ferguson

Upgrades? Downgrades?
 
100% upgrade, may take a bit but with coaching them up and some cohesiveness we should be better on both sides of the ball. Can't wait for defenses to stack the box against us, just watch.
 
it's all unknown until the rookies take the field, but it seems like clear upgrades pretty much across the board.
 
Very happy with the draft, but we need to temper expectations with the rookie class. If 1 or 2 of them are quality starters this year that's a great success. It's not realistic for all of them to step in and be good right away. We're still a year or two away from true contention in my mind.
 
Where's our new tight end? I feel as though he'll play a huge part in what we do. Another pass catcher down the seam to help Tua. He and Gesicki are our Gronk and Hernandez (hopefully not off the field).

Fuller, Parker, and Waddle should be extremely dynamic options for Tua. Extremely excited to see what they look like with those tight ends.

The offensive line will hopefully be better with the addition of Eichenberg and a chance to gel in training camp and preseason. Four talented guys who can hopefully improve, grow, and keep Tua on his feet for the next decade. Can we really ask for much more? Control the line of scrimmage and you control the game. We're building a young and talented offensive line.

Defensively, adding Phillips to Wilkins, Seiler, Ogbah, and Davis allows us to hopefully control the line of scrimmage on that side, as well. Throw in McKinney, Baker, Van Ginkel, and Biegel and our front 7 could be formidable and extremely versatile.

In the backfield, adding Holland to McCain, Rowe, and Jones gives us a future and a lot of versatility. Our corners, Howard, Jones, Needham, and Igbohene (hopefully he makes a jump and includes himself in this as well), are just excellent.

My one concern is our running backs. I'd really like a featured back. We just don't have one imo. As much as I like what we drafted, and I do love the draft, I would have preferred Harris at 18 and Barmore or Ojulari at 36. But our front office clearly wanted Holland, and I get that. It's ok. They've earned my trust...
 
I'd add or change:

WR3 Bowden - Waddle
TE2 Smythe - Long
ILB Roberts - McKinney
OLB Van Noy - Van Ginkel
SCB Needham - McCain?

I know that makes more than 22 but it's a better representation. We really have more than 22 starters. We'll run even more 12 personnel this year, from 28% to maybe 35%?
 
Next year looking for upgrade at RB, upgrade at TE, and LB.
The team looks very complete this year.
We are poised for a run!
Every team has some weaknesses. Ours are few!
 
Pretty good. I'd have Long instead of Smythe. Waddle's starting too. AVG is a starter also. Not sure we replace both safeties but totally can see one this year and the other one in 2022
 
That IMO is the key for the entire offense

All things being equal, I'd like to see the phins use a 13 personnel set more often.
 
