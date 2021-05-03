Lineup 2020 vs 2021

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,180
- Reaction score
- 1,680
More specifically, comparing the last game of the season, Buffalo, when we fell apart, to what the potential lineup is right now
2020 2021
QB: Tua Tua
RB: Gaskin Gaskin
WR1: Parker Parker
WR2: Grant Fuller
WR3/TE2: Smythe Waddle
TE1: Gesicki Gesicki
LT: Jackson Jackson
LG: Flowers Kindley
C: Karras Skura
RG: Kindley Hunt
RT: Hunt Eichenberg
DE: Wilkins Wilkins
NT: Davis Davis
DE: Seiler Seiler
LB: Lawson Phillips
LB: Baker Baker
LB: Van Noy McKinney
LB: Ogbah Ogbah
(These may change up with Van Ginkel, etc...)
CB: Jones Jones
CB: Howard Howard
S: McCain Jones
S: Rowe Holland
K: Sanders Sanders
P: Haack Palardy
PR/KR: Grant Grant/Holland/Waddle
LS Ferguson Ferguson
Upgrades? Downgrades?
