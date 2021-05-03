Lineup 2020 vs 2021

Where's our new tight end? I feel as though he'll play a huge part in what we do. Another pass catcher down the seam to help Tua. He and Gesicki are our Gronk and Hernandez (hopefully not off the field).



Fuller, Parker, and Waddle should be extremely dynamic options for Tua. Extremely excited to see what they look like with those tight ends.



The offensive line will hopefully be better with the addition of Eichenberg and a chance to gel in training camp and preseason. Four talented guys who can hopefully improve, grow, and keep Tua on his feet for the next decade. Can we really ask for much more? Control the line of scrimmage and you control the game. We're building a young and talented offensive line.



Defensively, adding Phillips to Wilkins, Seiler, Ogbah, and Davis allows us to hopefully control the line of scrimmage on that side, as well. Throw in McKinney, Baker, Van Ginkel, and Biegel and our front 7 could be formidable and extremely versatile.



In the backfield, adding Holland to McCain, Rowe, and Jones gives us a future and a lot of versatility. Our corners, Howard, Jones, Needham, and Igbohene (hopefully he makes a jump and includes himself in this as well), are just excellent.



My one concern is our running backs. I'd really like a featured back. We just don't have one imo. As much as I like what we drafted, and I do love the draft, I would have preferred Harris at 18 and Barmore or Ojulari at 36. But our front office clearly wanted Holland, and I get that. It's ok. They've earned my trust...