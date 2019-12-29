Locker Room: Season Finale

Fintastic17 said: There's an air about Coach Flo that's hard to describe, but it's 100% certain that he has the full respect of this locker room.



Love me some Flo & Co. ! Click to expand...

Before the bye week it was mentioned that having things like the TNT wall would get old if it didn't work. Despite people like Omar Kelly saying that the team was not improving, the improvement was evident. Now they were not wrong, getting on players for the little things will only work so long if you aren't winning or if it isn't working. You also need players to buy in. There were a few veterans who were jettisoned away for not buying in (of the players gone the one who did buy in was Tunsil)Remember it's not all talent. Remember the hype the Cleveland Browns had with their *reads notes* rockstar front office and elite talent? 1 more win than us