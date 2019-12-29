Locker Room: Season Finale

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,363
Reaction score
4,327
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Fintastic17 said:
There's an air about Coach Flo that's hard to describe, but it's 100% certain that he has the full respect of this locker room.

Love me some Flo & Co. !
Click to expand...
Before the bye week it was mentioned that having things like the TNT wall would get old if it didn't work. Despite people like Omar Kelly saying that the team was not improving, the improvement was evident. Now they were not wrong, getting on players for the little things will only work so long if you aren't winning or if it isn't working. You also need players to buy in. There were a few veterans who were jettisoned away for not buying in (of the players gone the one who did buy in was Tunsil)

Remember it's not all talent. Remember the hype the Cleveland Browns had with their *reads notes* rockstar front office and elite talent? 1 more win than us
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
14,323
Reaction score
5,357
Location
South Carolina
ChambersWI said:
Before the bye week it was mentioned that having things like the TNT wall would get old if it didn't work. Despite people like Omar Kelly saying that the team was not improving, the improvement was evident. Now they were not wrong, getting on players for the little things will only work so long if you aren't winning or if it isn't working. You also need players to buy in. There were a few veterans who were jettisoned away for not buying in (of the players gone the one who did buy in was Tunsil)

Remember it's not all talent. Remember the hype the Cleveland Browns had with their *reads notes* rockstar front office and elite talent? 1 more win than us
Click to expand...
That Cleveland Team having just 1 more win than us is just amazing.....and will likely get Kitchens fired tomorrow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom