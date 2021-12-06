 Logan Ryan whining after a loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Logan Ryan whining after a loss

E30M3

E30M3

Die Slow The Princess Bride GIF by filmeditor
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

I love all these defenders trying to use the old media talking points to berate Tua after him and our defense kick their ***

Someone post the yards in the air avg to Mr. Ryan's account, I don't have social media.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Wth? The dude that you're talking about just punked your *** and threw 2tds with no ints ....you need to focus on yourself dummy and stop talking smack...(is what someone needs to tell him)
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

TheMageGandalf said:
Wth? The dude that you're talking about just punked your *** and threw 2tds with no ints ....you need to focus on yourself dummy and stop talking smack...
Same guy who talked sh1t after thinking he picked off TB12 final pass.

How'd that end up Logan 🤣🤣🤣
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Must be disturbing to lose by the dink and dunk method when you can't do a damn thing about it. It's like 244 rushing yards
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
mekadave said:
I had no idea that Logan Ryan was such a little whiner. You'd think he'd be used to losing what with playing in New York.

View attachment 89355
While I admit this team needs to play much better offensively (including tua), he should just shut his mouth. If a qb can only throw 2 yd passes, he should be easy to defend. He just embarrassed himself nationally.
 
