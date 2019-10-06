LOL@Bills

FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,557
Reaction score
7,348
Location
Florida
I feel like I am out of the loop...Is breaking tables a bills thing?
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,557
Reaction score
7,348
Location
Florida
Locke said:
But seriously, is that dude ok? Pretty sure there’s at least a broken collar bone. Hopefully a broken dick bone to end any chance of him reproducing.
Click to expand...
Based on the video, it looks like his face hit the grass...so that is a small saving grace. That hand that hits first is, at the very least, strained if not broken not to mention he most likely knocked out one of his three remaining teeth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom