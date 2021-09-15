 Longest active streak with a takeaway. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Longest active streak with a takeaway.

One of my favorites stats for this team. Those numbers are no coincidence. Team knows how to turn the ball over that's a fact. :hclap:
 
Mach2 said:
Anyone know the all time record?

I'll see if I can find it.
Click to expand...
The best mark in team history is 42 consecutive games, which was set between December of 1982 and October of 1985.
Didn't say what team though.
 
Love, love, love it! So important as is long offensive drives to keep our D boys fresh
 
One thing I love about Flores is he has separated himself from other NE cast off coaches.

He is the real deal.
 
