Longest active streak with a takeaway.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 11,003
- Reaction score
- 11,099
- Location
- West Palm Beach
This is impressive! More than double every other team.
The best mark in team history is 42 consecutive games, which was set between December of 1982 and October of 1985.Anyone know the all time record?
I'll see if I can find it.
That's the Dolphins record.The best mark in team history is 42 consecutive games, which was set between December of 1982 and October of 1985.
Didn't say what team though.