Look To Arizona Game For

Answer too offensive coordination question. On that day, Tua had Godsey and Fitzpatrick in his ear all game long. So, what if we promoted Godsey to OC, and offered Fitzpatrick the QB coach position. Of course we don’t know if Godsey can run an offense, but he knows Gailey’s system pretty well, he was OC under Bill OBrien, so he knows another system apart from Gailey and look how effective the tight ends were this year. Fitz will have good input into the offense and the teacher student dynamic can continue. In three years Fitz can become our OC. I know that Fitzpatrick is a family Man and coaching has a tendency to steal ours away from family time, but Fitz‘s family he’s growing up in south Florida and for the next three or four years a QB coach does not require the same amount of hours as an OC. So you could draft someone like kellen Mond to replace Fitz as the back up and who better to get your back up ready to go in case Tua has a two to three week injury at some point during the season. Imagine that QB room. Tua and mond essentially taking a QB class at Harvard and the offense getting great insight into what Tua does best. Don’t discount Fitzpatrick’s sharp QB perspective. Imagine the tinkering and experimentation Fitz will have in crafting an offense to attack all of the defenses Fitz has seen in his career. The lab where he will be experimenting is the practice field and the test subjects are the defense.