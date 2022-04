Looking at O-Linemen still availible

Nate Solder - LT- NYG - 33 - 6 sacks allowed in 21' - PFF grade 60.3 - cut by Giants was owed 4.4 million



JC Tretter - C- Cin - 31 - FA made 1.6 million in 21' - 1 sack allowed - 78.7 PFF Grade



Duane Brown -LT - Sea - 36 - 3.5 mil in 21' - 8 sacks allowed in 21' - 71.5 PFF grade



Brian Bulaga - RT - SD - 33 - 3.3 million in 21' - only played 1 game in 21' - PPF Grade 55.8 - 0 sacks allowed



Matt Paradis - C - Car - 32 - cut, was due 8.8 million in 22' - 2 sacks allowed - PPF Grade 66.9



Eric Fisher - LT- Indy - 31 - 8.1 million in 21' - 7 sacks allowed - PFF Grade 68.2



Daryl Williams - RT - Buf - 29 - 8 million in 21' - 4 sacks allowed - PFF grade 67.5



Marcus Cannon - RT - Hou - 33 - 6.5 Million in 21' - allowed 1 sack (played only 6 games) - PFF grade 66.6





Tretter is clearly the best option but I was curious who else was out there so i thought I'd share the research