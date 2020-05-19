Looking at the schedule...could the Dolphins get off to a hot start?

The Goat
I know.
They got their asses handed to them he first two games of last season
BUT.
Could they get off to a hot start this year?
Hear me out.
Week 1: At the Pats:
Jarret Stidham's first start. Pats are notoriously slow starters in transition years. Warm weather. A win here isn't out of the question.
Week 2: Home vs. the Bills:
Here's the really fun one. Guess what, campers? If there's a 2020 season...Ed Oliver isn't going to play in this game. Tough. Bills will be favored by a nickel.
Week 3: At the Jaguars:
The Dolphins are winning this game.
Week 4: Home for the Seahawks:
This is the game. This is the one that I keep circling on my calendar and saying "This is the game where we see where the **** this team is at."
You know why?
Because Seattle is a good team. But this is a very, very long trip. And Seattle NEVER travels well to Miami. And Miami has 9 days off after beating Jacksonville. This is the game where I take the points and make my bets.
Week 5: At San Francisco:
The Dolphins are losing this game.
Week 6: At the Broncos:
Here's the thing. The Broncos defense is very good. Their offense isn't.
I like Drew Lock. But are you willing to look at this game and say "there's no way the Dolphins can win this?" Because I'm not.
Week 7: Home for the Chargers:
Again, a West Coast team coming to Miami. Is this a lock win? No. But...vs. Tyrod Taylor or Herbert? I feel pretty good about this.
Week 8: Home for the Rams:
I know. It's the Rams. But at this point, the O-Line should be gelling, and the additions to the team should be working well. And again...another West Coast team traveling to Miami.
I mean, I'm just going to write off the SF game. But is it crazy to think they're 5-3 at midseason? I really don't think that's outlandish at all.
