Looking at the schedule...could the Dolphins get off to a hot start?

I know.



They got their asses handed to them he first two games of last season



BUT.



Could they get off to a hot start this year?



Hear me out.



Week 1: At the Pats:



Jarret Stidham's first start. Pats are notoriously slow starters in transition years. Warm weather. A win here isn't out of the question.



Week 2: Home vs. the Bills:



Here's the really fun one. Guess what, campers? If there's a 2020 season...Ed Oliver isn't going to play in this game. Tough. Bills will be favored by a nickel.



Week 3: At the Jaguars:



The Dolphins are winning this game.



Week 4: Home for the Seahawks:



This is the game. This is the one that I keep circling on my calendar and saying "This is the game where we see where the **** this team is at."



You know why?



Because Seattle is a good team. But this is a very, very long trip. And Seattle NEVER travels well to Miami. And Miami has 9 days off after beating Jacksonville. This is the game where I take the points and make my bets.



Week 5: At San Francisco:



The Dolphins are losing this game.



Week 6: At the Broncos:



Here's the thing. The Broncos defense is very good. Their offense isn't.



I like Drew Lock. But are you willing to look at this game and say "there's no way the Dolphins can win this?" Because I'm not.



Week 7: Home for the Chargers:



Again, a West Coast team coming to Miami. Is this a lock win? No. But...vs. Tyrod Taylor or Herbert? I feel pretty good about this.



Week 8: Home for the Rams:



I know. It's the Rams. But at this point, the O-Line should be gelling, and the additions to the team should be working well. And again...another West Coast team traveling to Miami.



I mean, I'm just going to write off the SF game. But is it crazy to think they're 5-3 at midseason? I really don't think that's outlandish at all.