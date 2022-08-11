Looks like Ross wants to keep the Dolphins in the family

The issue with Ross has never been that he wasn’t willing to put money into the team and the stadium. The main issue with Ross has always been the hiring of the right people to turn the team into a winner.



Hopefully McDaniel will be that right hire. Yet we have no way of knowing if his daughter will have a clue as to how to run a football organization.



I was never crazy about Beal becoming the next owner and now I just have to wonder what type of owner his daughter will be.