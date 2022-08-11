Looks like Ross wants to keep the Dolphins in the family

mrbunglez
Going to be a lot of unhappy fans…..
I agree just keep dishin out $$$, I don’t give a shit what he does personally.Just stay out of the way and provide the money and I'll be happy.
It’s great he cares about winning. But he needs to stop meddling w personnel decisions (I’m talking internal too) bc he doesn’t know s*** about football. That’s the problem, and the reason he can’t get the team to do what he “cares about.”The sooner we all realize that all Ross cares about is winning, the better.
He did what every single other person in the NFL does, only problem is he was ratted on.
All this guy wants to do is win.
I hate when people say he's such a bad owner.
Since I know absolutely nothing about her, I have no idea if she will be a good owner or not. Only time will tell and her father will probably be around for another 10-15 years. So I am certainly not going to sit around and concern myself with the possibility she will be the next owner.Now we get to hear a ton of people who know absolutely nothing about her other than who her father is tell us how catastrophic this is.
As long as she lets the people hired to do certain jobs do there jobs and doesn`t butt in like her dad i have no problem with this .Going to be a lot of unhappy fans…..