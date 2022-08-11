 Looks like Ross wants to keep the Dolphins in the family | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looks like Ross wants to keep the Dolphins in the family

If she can afford the death taxes, it’s not to easy for family members to take over a business.
 
The issue with Ross has never been that he wasn’t willing to put money into the team and the stadium. The main issue with Ross has always been the hiring of the right people to turn the team into a winner.

Hopefully McDaniel will be that right hire. Yet we have no way of knowing if his daughter will have a clue as to how to run a football organization.

I was never crazy about Beal becoming the next owner and now I just have to wonder what type of owner his daughter will be.
 
The sooner we all realize that all Ross cares about is winning, the better.

He did what every single other person in the NFL does, only problem is he was ratted on.

All this guy wants to do is win.

I hate when people say he's such a bad owner.
 
Now we get to hear a ton of people who know absolutely nothing about her other than who her father is tell us how catastrophic this is.
 
The sooner we all realize that all Ross cares about is winning, the better.

He did what every single other person in the NFL does, only problem is he was ratted on.

All this guy wants to do is win.

I hate when people say he's such a bad owner.
It’s great he cares about winning. But he needs to stop meddling w personnel decisions (I’m talking internal too) bc he doesn’t know s*** about football. That’s the problem, and the reason he can’t get the team to do what he “cares about.”
 
I like this. Beal seemed like a clown and a female owner will be refreshing.
 
Now we get to hear a ton of people who know absolutely nothing about her other than who her father is tell us how catastrophic this is.
Since I know absolutely nothing about her, I have no idea if she will be a good owner or not. Only time will tell and her father will probably be around for another 10-15 years. So I am certainly not going to sit around and concern myself with the possibility she will be the next owner.
 
