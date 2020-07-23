Love this quote from Tua on Fitz

This quote has me giddy and excited for the new young single caller.

"I have much respect for a guy like that," Tagovailoa said. "The way he takes care of his body, the way he takes care of things off the field. He's a coach in the meeting rooms for the offensive line, the receivers. I mean, he has the mindset of a coach but the heart of player."
 
