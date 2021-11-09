Mac Jones is a dirty POS

Bills LB, ex-NFL players sound off on Mac Jones for 'dirty' play Several current and former NFL players aren't happy with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after his ankle grab of Brian Burns injured the Panthers defensive end Sunday.

I'm surprised I haven't seen anyone talking about this yet... That was a dirty *** thing to do. I have lost any respect for him. I mean, sure, as the QB of the Patriots its natural for a Dolphins fan not to like him. But now there's a reason that goes beyond team rivalry.He clearly grabbed the defender's foot and then cranked on it hard like he was trying to break it. He could have seriously injured that guy and it honestly looked like he was trying to. I "might" feel differently if he owned up to it and apologized and said something like "anger got the best of me and I'm ashamed and sincerely sorry for my actions" but no, he denied it. Not only did he deny it, he completely insulted everyone's intelligence by claiming that he though the defender had the ball. RIDICULOUS... The video tells the whole story. He got hit hard, fumbled, and then like and petulant angry child, he lashed out and tried to injure the defender.I really hope the league fines his *** and that he gets the payback that he deserves.