Memory Lane - 1982

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 13,576
- Reaction score
- 7,635
- Location
- New Jersey
We came so close to a SB win as we all know against a bigger, better Skins team.
Watch Woodley on some of these plays. Tannehill reminded me so much of Woodley in the athletic ability and cannon arm. Andra Franklin’s TD run is sick in this one. Bokamper making the same INT in this game that we wish he had pulled off in the SB!
Watch Woodley on some of these plays. Tannehill reminded me so much of Woodley in the athletic ability and cannon arm. Andra Franklin’s TD run is sick in this one. Bokamper making the same INT in this game that we wish he had pulled off in the SB!