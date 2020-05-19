Memory lane......Lions at Dolphins 1994 Christmas night

Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,071
Reaction score
1,584
Age
46
Location
Melrose, MA
Thought the Dolphins would make some noise in the playoffs since it was the first time since 1987 that the Bills wouldn’t be in the postseason. But it wasn’t to be.
 
E

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
1,491
Reaction score
1,291
Funny, I just watched this game last week. I was walking through this season re-living how close they actually were. They should have beaten SD in divisional game, and would have had a shot to beat PIT in the AFC title game.

As I was re-watching games that season, I’m like “damn, we had Irving Fryar and Keith Byars and Keith Jackson! And Tim Bowens, Bryan Cox and Troy Vincent!”

That team might have had a shot had they held on against that overachieving SD team. Still can’t believe they lost a 21-6 lead to Stan freaking Humphries.

Was it Stoyanovich or the high snap to blame? SMH.
 
dolphindan

dolphindan

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
92
Location
NY
EJay said:
Funny, I just watched this game last week. I was walking through this season re-living how close they actually were. They should have beaten SD in divisional game, and would have had a shot to beat PIT in the AFC title game.

As I was re-watching games that season, I’m like “damn, we had Irving Fryar and Keith Byars and Keith Jackson! And Tim Bowens, Bryan Cox and Troy Vincent!”

That team might have had a shot had they held on against that overachieving SD team. Still can’t believe they lost a 21-6 lead to Stan freaking Humphries.

Was it Stoyanovich or the high snap to blame? SMH.
Click to expand...
Terrible snap and not a great hold
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom