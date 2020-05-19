Memory lane......Lions at Dolphins 1994 Christmas night

Funny, I just watched this game last week. I was walking through this season re-living how close they actually were. They should have beaten SD in divisional game, and would have had a shot to beat PIT in the AFC title game.



As I was re-watching games that season, I’m like “damn, we had Irving Fryar and Keith Byars and Keith Jackson! And Tim Bowens, Bryan Cox and Troy Vincent!”



That team might have had a shot had they held on against that overachieving SD team. Still can’t believe they lost a 21-6 lead to Stan freaking Humphries.



Was it Stoyanovich or the high snap to blame? SMH.