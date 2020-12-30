 MERGED: Cleveland game: COVID issues? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MERGED: Cleveland game: COVID issues?

A

anthonyvfrancis1989

Firstly, I have to say I’m a member of the camp that feels we can beat the Bills, with Tua starting the game.

However, Good Morning Football has just reported that the Browns practice facility has been closed as they go through contact tracing for COVID. Looks like their roster could take another hit this upcoming game against the Steelers. This may inspire some of the naysayers in believing we have playoff hopes ahead of us.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL planning on Steelers-Browns game to be played Sunday as scheduled - ProFootballTalk

Despite multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Browns organization, the NFL is expecting Cleveland to host Sunday’s Steelers-Browns game as scheduled. On a media call today focusing on the league’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, league officials said the game can be played...
It looks like some people maybe will get shelved for the Browns on Sunday. I don't know the whole story, but I thought it is worth monitoring, at least.
This is the game that, if we can't beat Buffalo, is the one we most need to follow and pray for a Cleveland loss.
I can't see Titans or Colts losing to Jags and Texans.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

But they'll change the narrative to we DON'T DESERVE blah blah..
 
R

RMLogic

anthonyvfrancis1989 said:
Firstly, I have to say I’m a member of the camp that feels we can beat the Bills, with Tua starting the game.

However, Good Morning Football has just reported that the Browns practice facility has been closed as they go through contact tracing for COVID. Looks like their roster could take another hit this upcoming game against the Steelers. This may inspire some of the naysayers in believing we have playoff hopes ahead of us.
If you think the Fins can beat the Bills with the Bills starters playing the entire then you must have not watched a whole lot of football this year. The Fins with Tua can barely move the ball and Josh Allen and that offense will score 30 on any team. The Bills have the best chance to beat KC and are a decent bet to reach the Super Bowl.
 
A

anthonyvfrancis1989

ANUFan said:
But they'll change the narrative to we DON'T DESERVE blah blah..
Honestly, I couldn’t care less. If we can get a decade of divisional dominance like the Patriots had - the hate, cheating allegations, dismissal of credit, etc. mean nothing to me. In fact, I welcome all of the byproducts, if they are part of having a dynasty.
 
39wildman

39wildman

It all depend.. I dont thk Bill's going play all 4 qts..if we come out fast and score.. the bills will fall back. They dont have nothing play for..so Tua need start off fast or get bench and let Fitzpatrick play. To get win. I think we will win games...
 
A

anthonyvfrancis1989

RMLogic said:
If you think the Fins can beat the Bills with the Bills starters playing the entire then you must have not watched a whole lot of football this year. The Fins with Tua can barely move the ball and Josh Allen and that offense will score 30 on any team. The Bills have the best chance to beat KC and are a decent bet to reach the Super Bowl.
I agree that the Bills have the best chance of dethroning the Chiefs. However, I have watched plenty of football this year. I’ve seen the Dolphins show flashes of greatness. I’ve seen the Dolphins find ways to win (reminiscent of the Patriots in the early years of their dynasty). I also played football for a decade and a half, and played at a high level (for a Canadian). You know what I saw over those years? You cannot sit down prior to game day and definitively award a winner. Not at any level, not with any team, not for any game. The winner isn’t named until the 60 mins. of game clock have run out - I think last week the Dolphins blatantly advertised that fact.
 
andyahs

andyahs

RMLogic said:
If you think the Fins can beat the Bills with the Bills starters playing the entire then you must have not watched a whole lot of football this year. The Fins with Tua can barely move the ball and Josh Allen and that offense will score 30 on any team. The Bills have the best chance to beat KC and are a decent bet to reach the Super Bowl.
He's a fan why can't he believe they can win the game. Buffalo is playing great football but........
 
lynx

lynx

anthonyvfrancis1989 said:
I agree that the Bills have the best chance of dethroning the Chiefs. However, I have watched plenty of football this year. I’ve seen the Dolphins show flashes of greatness. I’ve seen the Dolphins find ways to win (reminiscent of the Patriots in the early years of their dynasty). I also played football for a decade and a half, and played at a high level (for a Canadian). You know what I saw over those years? You cannot sit down prior to game day and definitively award a winner. Not at any level, not with any team, not for any game. The winner isn’t named until the 60 mins. of game clock have run out - I think last week the Dolphins blatantly advertised that fact.
What level did you play at?
 
39wildman

39wildman

RMLogic said:
If you think the Fins can beat the Bills with the Bills starters playing the entire then you must have not watched a whole lot of football this year. The Fins with Tua can barely move the ball and Josh Allen and that offense will score 30 on any team. The Bills have the best chance to beat KC and are a decent bet to reach the Super Bowl.
I think our defense can play w buffalo.. our offense is going be problem w Tua and them backup wr...
 
