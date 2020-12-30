MERGED: Cleveland game: COVID issues?

RMLogic said: If you think the Fins can beat the Bills with the Bills starters playing the entire then you must have not watched a whole lot of football this year. The Fins with Tua can barely move the ball and Josh Allen and that offense will score 30 on any team. The Bills have the best chance to beat KC and are a decent bet to reach the Super Bowl. Click to expand...

I agree that the Bills have the best chance of dethroning the Chiefs. However, I have watched plenty of football this year. I’ve seen the Dolphins show flashes of greatness. I’ve seen the Dolphins find ways to win (reminiscent of the Patriots in the early years of their dynasty). I also played football for a decade and a half, and played at a high level (for a Canadian). You know what I saw over those years? You cannot sit down prior to game day and definitively award a winner. Not at any level, not with any team, not for any game. The winner isn’t named until the 60 mins. of game clock have run out - I think last week the Dolphins blatantly advertised that fact.