MERGED: Cleveland game: COVID issues?

Firstly, I have to say I’m a member of the camp that feels we can beat the Bills, with Tua starting the game.
However, Good Morning Football has just reported that the Browns practice facility has been closed as they go through contact tracing for COVID. Looks like their roster could take another hit this upcoming game against the Steelers. This may inspire some of the naysayers in believing we have playoff hopes ahead of us.
