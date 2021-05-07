Miami 2020 Defense by the Numbers

BlueUndertow
(aka why are the Dolphins remaking their defense if it was so good last year)
OUT: Kyle Van Noy (LB), Davon Godchaux (DL), Bobby McCain (DB), Shaq Lawson (EDGE), Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB)
IN: Benardrick McKinney (LB), Justin Coleman (CB), Brennan Scarlett (LB), Adam Butler (DL), John Jenkins (DL), Duke Riley (LB)
DRAFT: Jaelen Phillips (EDGE), Jevon Holland (S)
MIAMI DEFENSE BY THE NUMBERS
(Stats from https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2020/opp.htm)
Opponent Points/Game (#6) - 21.1
Scoring Drive % (#4) - 30.7%
Opponent Total Yards (#20) - 5886
Passing Yards (#23) - 4024
Rushing Yards (#16) - 1862
Opponent Yards/Play (#24) - 5.898
Passing Net Yards/Attempt (#24) - 6.867
Rushing Yards/Attempt (#18) - 4.519
Opposing Passer Rate (#6) - 87.0
Passing Yards/Game (#23) - 251.5
Yards/Catch (#32) - 12.7
Passes Defended (Tied #7) - 76
Opposing Completion % (#7) - 62.9%
Opposing Passing Touchdowns (Tied #2) - 21
Opposing Rushing Touchdowns (Tied #18) - 17
Opposing 1st Downs (#12) - 336
Opponent Turnovers (#1) - 29
Drive-Ending Turnover % (#1) - 15.6%
Interceptions (Tied #1) - 18
Interception % (#3) - 3.3%
Sacks (Tied #10) - 41
Sack Yards (#4) - 349
Sack % (#9) - 7.0%
QB Hits (Tied #10) - 99
Tackles for Loss (#13) - 69
Blitz % (#2) - 40.8%
Hurry % (#17) - 9.2%
QB Knockdown % (#12) - 9.9%
Pressure % (#11) - 24.8%
Missed tackles (#14) - 103
------------------------------------------
There is a lot of talk about how the Dolphins had a top-ranked defense this last year. Why else did they got 10-6? But the defensive numbers look very pedestrian. #6 in scoring defense and being close to the top is the metric used for most of the year. But their net yards/play numbers aren't good (#24 in the league). Teams were racking up yards against the Dolphins including a league worst 12.7 yards/catch on opposing receivers. What was the Dolphins saving grace? Turnovers. #1 in the league. Obviously led by Xavien Howard's 10 interceptions.
The problem? You can't rely on turnovers to make your defense. Miami had the highest % of opposing team drives end on a turnover in the league. I think that is the most important contribution to the scoring defense. But can you guarantee that many turnovers next year? You can't.
This is part of the reason why I think the Dolphins are making such a shift from contributors on the defense last year to new faces.
The Dolphins pass rush was merely okay. It generated top-12 pressures and sacks but had to use the 2nd highest blitz rate to generate it. Sending in that many people at the QB left your defensive backs alone on islands.
The Dolphins still need improvement in basic areas. Enter Benardrick McKinney for rush defense. Bad in coverage but can still be used in passing downs as a pass rusher. Sign Justin Coleman, one of the better slot corners in 2019 (although not so great in 2020). Draft potentially the best pass rusher in Jaelan Phillps. Draft Jevon Holland and let go of Bobby McCain.
There was a lot of talk about fixing the offense, but based on the off-season moves, it looks like Flores/Grier knew they had a lot of work to do with the defense too.
