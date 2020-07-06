Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Wide receivers In just over three weeks, the Miami Dolphins will open training camp for the 2020 season ahead — and with it face the prospect of building upon a promising “foundation” year. The Dolphi…

Who will step up to create plays after the catch?

Will it be Albert Wilson? Jakeem Grant? Gary Jennings Jr.? Miami needs pass catchers who can take a pass in stride and break off big gains or else it runs the risk of teams crowding the line of scrimmage and first 10 yards of the field and forcing Miami to play “small ball” in the passing game. Albert Wilson has been a YAC stud in the past but he looked like a shell of himself in 2019 as he continued to recover from a hip injury in 2018. Jakeem Grant might be the fastest player on the team, but he’s ended the last two seasons on injured reserve and his reliability is questionable at best for a full 16-game schedule. Jennings Jr. is a sleeper; he played the slot receiver role in West Virginia’s college spread and ran a blazing fast 40-time in 2019 ahead of the NFL draft.Miami will need someone to step up here. Who is it going to be?