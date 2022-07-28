 Miami Dolphins 2022 Starting OL may have been revealed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins 2022 Starting OL may have been revealed

1659036732769.png
At this time of the year, teams are trying to keep as many moves secret as possible for competitive advantage. However, some things have slowly been leaking out about our starting OL in 2022.

- Details that Conner Williams has been moved to start at Center came out and brought up to question who then will be our starting LG (where Williams was originally projected to play).
- Some details have come out about Eich that to me hint that he is working at LG next to Armstead, and that the two stay after practice frequently to work on protections and techniques. Some other details have indicated that Eich has started off camp very strong and his mental game is a huge factor in his progress. Some of the random details about things he's improved on sound more like OG play than it does OT play, so that too indicated Eich may be between Armstead and Williams on our OL at LG.
- That leaves RT as the most unsettled position, and from the sound of it Ajax is getting the first look there with Hunt at RG. I'm not hearing any overwhelming praise on Ajax (like I am in early camps on Eich) so it may be unsettled for now. I'd suppose Ajax may lose that spot altogether and we could slide Hunt outside and start someone like Kindley or Jones at OG. There's a bunch of possibilities here. Also, I've heard Pat Kirwin talk on NFL Radio about AJAX at RT for the Dolphins, even when he was directly asked about Eich playing RT and Ajax history at LG. Kirwin insisted 2-3 times that Ajax is our guy this year at RT, and if he stutters there we'll replace him in the NFL draft in 2023 Round 1 or 2. I like Kirwin and Millers NFL Radio show and listen everyday on the way home from work for about an hour. They are both all in with Eich at LG and Ajax at RT, even before camps started. Kirwin talked to folks with the Dolphins that informed him about Eich and Ajax.

Every single Depth chart has Eich at LG, so I'm convinced that's where he is. He will be OUTSTANDING there in this scheme.

There's also one other thing, based on projections of various websites that have people attending practices and hearing from players, coaches, and other Pro staff. Most of them on their 2022 Depth charts have Eich at LG and Ajax at RT.

Here's a few examples:
I could list more but I'm sure you see what I'm talking about.

So for now - our OL seems set as:
LT - Armstead
LG - Eich
C - C. Williams
RG - Hunt
RT - Jackson

BTW - I made a prediction Pre Draft and I'll re-state it again now - Eich will be our MOST improved player in 2022. Rock solid in this scheme with these coaches. Seeing him between T-Stead and C. Williams just makes me lean that way harder.
 
Last edited:
I think it will be the main focus for me this coming week of practice, AJ at right tackle and Eich at left guard.

not sure there is anything more important.

well and Tuas develpment.
 
A Jax has the physical traits to do well in this scheme. Its what's between his ears that worries me. Hoping for the best....
 
PHINSfan said:
A Jax has the physical traits to do well in this scheme. Its what's between his ears that worries me. Hoping for the best....
For a guy with his size and athletic ability, I'm surprised how bad Ajax is against Bull Rushers. Even smaller pass rushers beat the heck out of him play after play. He always loses physical battles. On top of that, he loses them quickly. That is why you see whoever is over him on D is bull rush almost every play every game. The only times they don't are on twists.
 
Jackson has hella potential, we need him to succeed at right tackle.

Eichenberg has more of a guard build and talent - might as well just stick him there now and roll with it and let the guy develop. The question we have I think it swing tackle, can Coleman handle that? Hard to say from a former UDFA in his second year, but will have better coaching now. I think McDaniel realizes we need a good plan in place for WHEN Armstead eventually misses time.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
For a guy with his size and athletic ability, I'm surprised how bad Ajax is against Bull Rushers. Even smaller pass rushers beat the heck out of him play after play. He always loses physical battles. On top of that, he loses them quickly. That is why you see whoever is over him on D is bull rush almost every play every game. The only times they don't are on twists.
Last year he was bad, but, I think in his rookie year before he had that (foot?) injury, he looked like he was coming along decently and could be a good player. All downhill from there
 
Eich between the two new veterans should be really good for his development. Ajax learning from Armstead and the new coaches gives me hope he can make use of his considerable physical talent. Even before considering coaching and scheme changes this line looks to be upgraded in 3 or 4 out of 5 slots. Fingers crossed!
 
Travis34 said:
Jackson has hella potential, we need him to succeed at right tackle.

Eichenberg has more of a guard build and talent - might as well just stick him there now and roll with it and let the guy develop. The question we have I think it swing tackle, can Coleman handle that? Hard to say from a former UDFA in his second year, but will have better coaching now. I think McDaniel realizes we need a good plan in place for WHEN Armstead eventually misses time.
I thought Coleman was actually drafted in the 7th round. Jones was the UDFA that year. Little is actually the guy I peg as swing tackle if he can stay healthy. Dieter as first off the bench for the interior spots, then Coleman/Jones for the other reserve spot(s). Who knows though; they have a lot of bodies in camp right now.
 
I have no doubt Eichy can excel at LG, but if Jackson isn't wowing anyone at RT I am not so sure my first move wouldn't be Deiter to Center, Williams back to LG and Eich at RT.

i guess it depends how much better they think Williams is than Deiter at Center.
 
Pacer said:
I thought Coleman was actually drafted in the 7th round. Jones was the UDFA that year. Little is actually the guy I peg as swing tackle if he can stay healthy. Dieter as first off the bench for the interior spots, then Coleman/Jones for the other reserve spot(s). Who knows though; they have a lot of bodies in camp right now.
Ahh, had to look it up,nope, you are correct, Coleman was a 7th. Who, iirc, is pretty athletic, but needs to get stronger and more experience. Like his potential

Little as a former 2nd rounder, youd think would have some untapped talent, but has been hurt a lot. Who knows.

I could see it shaking out as

Armstead
Eichenberg
Williams
Hunt
Jackson

Dieter
Jones

Coleman
Little

9 for the OL?? 2 main interior back ups - one being THE center if Williams goes down. Jones with some RT versatility. 2 mainly tackle back ups?
 
Travis34 said:
Jackson has hella potential, we need him to succeed at right tackle.

Eichenberg has more of a guard build and talent - might as well just stick him there now and roll with it and let the guy develop. The question we have I think it swing tackle, can Coleman handle that? Hard to say from a former UDFA in his second year, but will have better coaching now. I think McDaniel realizes we need a good plan in place for WHEN Armstead eventually misses time.
I think Jones has shown enough to get the first look as our top OT backup, but the scheme change could change that. Also, anyone writing off Kindley at RG is making a mistake. He may be really good in this new zone scheme. I wouldn't mind seeing him win RG if we moved Hunt to RT. That would be a really good side to run the football to, which would allow us more Leftside roll out room. It would definitely be our most physical OL possible.
LT - Armstead
LG - Eich
C - C. Williams
RG - Kindley
RT - Hunt
 
Travis34 said:
Ahh, had to look it up,nope, you are correct, Coleman was a 7th. Who, iirc, is pretty athletic, but needs to get stronger and more experience. Like his potential

Little as a former 2nd rounder, youd think would have some untapped talent, but has been hurt a lot. Who knows.

I could see it shaking out as

Armstead
Eichenberg
Williams
Hunt
Jackson

Dieter
Jones

Coleman
Little

9 for the OL?? 2 main interior back ups - one being THE center if Williams goes down. Jones with some RT versatility. 2 mainly tackle back ups?
That's how I believe the OLine shapes up.
 
no doubt the OL is a hot topic but it has been this way for years and years.....it'd be nice to have an OL that is at least middle of the pack instead of bottom 5 for a change.......can't wait for the pre season games at the very least.....we have a brutal start to our schedule so we need to get the OL settled early so that they can work together as much as possible before the season starts.
 
