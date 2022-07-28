Miami Dolphins 2022 Starting OL may have been revealed

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart | ESPN Visit ESPN to view the Miami Dolphins team depth chart for the current season

So for now - our OL seems set as:

LT - Armstead

LG - Eich

C - C. Williams

RG - Hunt

RT - Jackson

At this time of the year, teams are trying to keep as many moves secret as possible for competitive advantage. However, some things have slowly been leaking out about our starting OL in 2022.- Details that Conner Williams has been moved to start at Center came out and brought up to question who then will be our starting LG (where Williams was originally projected to play).- Some details have come out about Eich that to me hint that he is working at LG next to Armstead, and that the two stay after practice frequently to work on protections and techniques. Some other details have indicated that Eich has started off camp very strong and his mental game is a huge factor in his progress. Some of the random details about things he's improved on sound more like OG play than it does OT play, so that too indicated Eich may be between Armstead and Williams on our OL at LG.- That leaves RT as the most unsettled position, and from the sound of it Ajax is getting the first look there with Hunt at RG. I'm not hearing any overwhelming praise on Ajax (like I am in early camps on Eich) so it may be unsettled for now. I'd suppose Ajax may lose that spot altogether and we could slide Hunt outside and start someone like Kindley or Jones at OG. There's a bunch of possibilities here. Also, I've heard Pat Kirwin talk on NFL Radio about AJAX at RT for the Dolphins, even when he was directly asked about Eich playing RT and Ajax history at LG. Kirwin insisted 2-3 times that Ajax is our guy this year at RT, and if he stutters there we'll replace him in the NFL draft in 2023 Round 1 or 2. I like Kirwin and Millers NFL Radio show and listen everyday on the way home from work for about an hour. They are both all in with Eich at LG and Ajax at RT, even before camps started. Kirwin talked to folks with the Dolphins that informed him about Eich and Ajax.There's also one other thing, based on projections of various websites that have people attending practices and hearing from players, coaches, and other Pro staff. Most of them on their 2022 Depth charts have Eich at LG and Ajax at RT.Here's a few examples:I could list more but I'm sure you see what I'm talking about.BTW - I made a prediction Pre Draft and I'll re-state it again now - Eich will be our MOST improved player in 2022. Rock solid in this scheme with these coaches. Seeing him between T-Stead and C. Williams just makes me lean that way harder.