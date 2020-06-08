Fin Fan in Cali
Miami Dolphins: 5 Best players under 25 on the roster
The Miami Dolphins are being led into a new era by some talented young players. It's no stretch to say that the future of the Miami Dolphins will be writte...
nflspinzone.com
5. Christian Wilkins, DL, Miami Dolphins
While so much focus was placed on the Dolphins’ first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, that trio joins the 2019 top selection, Christian Wilkins. The Clemson product was in the middle of a defense largely devoid of talent, by design, in his rookie season but still showed some good things.
For his rookie campaign, Wilkins notched 56 total tackles while starting in 14 of the 16 games he played in addition to registering 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss on the year. You’d like to see more but, given what was around him, it’s hard to blame him for not wholly showing out.
There is room for improvement with Wilkins as he comes into his second year in the NFL. However, his pedigree coming out of Clemson is that of a leader who may never be an NFL sack leader but will always be in the mix and helping to make plays. He showed enough signs of that in 2019 for him to make this list.