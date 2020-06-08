Miami Dolphins: 5 Best players under 25 on the roster

nflspinzone.com

5. Christian Wilkins, DL, Miami Dolphins
While so much focus was placed on the Dolphins’ first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, that trio joins the 2019 top selection, Christian Wilkins. The Clemson product was in the middle of a defense largely devoid of talent, by design, in his rookie season but still showed some good things.

For his rookie campaign, Wilkins notched 56 total tackles while starting in 14 of the 16 games he played in addition to registering 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss on the year. You’d like to see more but, given what was around him, it’s hard to blame him for not wholly showing out.

There is room for improvement with Wilkins as he comes into his second year in the NFL. However, his pedigree coming out of Clemson is that of a leader who may never be an NFL sack leader but will always be in the mix and helping to make plays. He showed enough signs of that in 2019 for him to make this list.
 
I think 2 through 5 are great choices. Tua is entirely unknown at this time. I have a tough time ranking college players at NFL level. Just my opinion. I'm just glad we have a lot of young talent.
 
I’m kinda excited about Wilkins this season. He’s been written off by a lot of fans. I saw his struggles but also could see his strengths. He was not manhandled as some have claimed. He‘s someone who will get stronger during the offseason. Everyone is putting a lot of focus on this latest draft class but this guy could really rise up to major force on this team. Tough position to ace in your rookie season
 
DrMultimedia said:
Side note: I really want to see more of Laird. I personally thought he showed more than all our other runners last year, at least in terms of effort. Ugh. The O line was so bad last year.
I like Laird, but for the life of me I couldn’t figure out why people thought he could be our 2nd back. No way. At best a number 3. However he‘s a nice depth player to have around.
 
