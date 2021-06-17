 Miami Dolphins' Albert Wilson looks good: 'Nothing I can't do now' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins' Albert Wilson looks good: 'Nothing I can't do now'

It's really hard to gauge who's doing well in organized team activity and minicamp.

The players rarely wear helmets and pads. They don't tackle. They don't hit.

So — who has looked good for the Miami Dolphins this spring?

What if we told you wide receiver Albert Wilson? What if we told you Wilson looks healthy and fit and quick and dangerous again?

"I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do out there," Wilson said this week, after a minicamp practice. "It’s exciting."

Wilson has been a bit lost in the shuffle. And that's understandable. After all, he chose to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

But guess what that year of rest did for Wilson's 28-year-old body.

Yes — it did the body good.

"Night and day," Wilson said of how he feels now in comparison to spring of 2019. "I feel great right now, just my whole body including the hip. Just going into the season truly healthy and just knowing you can do anything you want."

Wilson fractured his hip in October of 2018. That's more than two-and-a-half calendar years ago. It took a while for Wilson to regain his mojo, but it really does appear back.

It's easy to forget that Wilson was one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in the NFL in 2017 and 2018. He was dangerous in his final season with the Chiefs. He was dangerous in his first season with Miami, under Adam Gase.


Triple H Yes GIF by WWE


I don't normally do the "I told you so" thing, but I'm feeling pretty rowdy today. I've ben fairly adamant that Wilson was making this team since late last year. Let's hope he's what he was pre-injury 2018, makes the team, and gives quality depth in the slot.
 
I'd be looking to trade him... We're loaded at the position and youth rules.
 
If he is truly healthy, Wilson will either make the team or get traded, and either works for me. We get value either way.
 
Not sure how much value you get back for him in a trade. His value is on the team. Not a late round pick. Just my opinion.
 
So who makes the team? My opine, DVP, Fuller, P. Williams, and Waddle are LOCKS for top 4. I think we all can see this easily. We will keep 6 and no more. This is my thoughts on who battles for the other 2 spots. 1 or 2 of these will need to contribute on ST.

5. LB Jr
6. Wilson

Or...
Grant
Foster
Hurns
 
If he's good enough to make most NFL teams, then he's worth a pick.

If he's so good that he shares snaps with Waddle, then he's a gift.

If he's good enough to make most NFL teams but not good enough to play much, then you have to make a call about whether you want the depth, or the pick. I' don't think it is completely black and white here.

Wilson, like any WR, can play anywhere, but his BEST spot is out of the slot... like both Waddle and Bowden. We could keep all three, but a couple of them won't see a lot of snaps. I'm good with whatever they decide to do here.
 
