Miami Dolphins' Albert Wilson looks good: 'Nothing I can't do now'

Virginia99 said: Not sure how much value you get back for him in a trade. His value is on the team. Not a late round pick. Just my opinion.

If he's good enough to make most NFL teams, then he's worth a pick.If he's so good that he shares snaps with Waddle, then he's a gift.If he's good enough to make most NFL teams but not good enough to play much, then you have to make a call about whether you want the depth, or the pick. I' don't think it is completely black and white here.Wilson, like any WR, can play anywhere, but his BEST spot is out of the slot... like both Waddle and Bowden. We could keep all three, but a couple of them won't see a lot of snaps. I'm good with whatever they decide to do here.