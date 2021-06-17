andyahs
It's really hard to gauge who's doing well in organized team activity and minicamp.
The players rarely wear helmets and pads. They don't tackle. They don't hit.
So — who has looked good for the Miami Dolphins this spring?
What if we told you wide receiver Albert Wilson? What if we told you Wilson looks healthy and fit and quick and dangerous again?
"I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do out there," Wilson said this week, after a minicamp practice. "It’s exciting."
Wilson has been a bit lost in the shuffle. And that's understandable. After all, he chose to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
But guess what that year of rest did for Wilson's 28-year-old body.
Yes — it did the body good.
"Night and day," Wilson said of how he feels now in comparison to spring of 2019. "I feel great right now, just my whole body including the hip. Just going into the season truly healthy and just knowing you can do anything you want."
Wilson fractured his hip in October of 2018. That's more than two-and-a-half calendar years ago. It took a while for Wilson to regain his mojo, but it really does appear back.
It's easy to forget that Wilson was one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in the NFL in 2017 and 2018. He was dangerous in his final season with the Chiefs. He was dangerous in his first season with Miami, under Adam Gase.
Miami Dolphins' Albert Wilson looks good: 'Nothing I can't do now'
In 2018, Albert Wilson fractured a hip. Nearly three years later, Wilson has opened some eyes this spring. He looks quick. He looks healthy. He looks good.
