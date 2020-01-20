Miami Dolphins Decade in Review: 2010 - 2019

With the birth of a new decade, figured it would be cool to take a look back at the decade that was. In this thread, let us know your choice for:

  1. Most Memorable Season
  2. Most Memorable Games
  3. Most Memorable Plays
  4. Top 5 Best Players
  5. Top 5 Worst Players
  6. Best Draft Pick
  7. Worst Draft Pick
  8. Weirdest Moments
  9. Most Memorable Quotes
Games:
2010
2010
NFL​
AFC​
East​
3rd​
7​
9​
0​
2011
2011
NFL​
AFC​
East​
3rd​
6​
10​
0​
Tony Sparano (4–9)
Todd Bowles (2–1)
2012
2012
NFL​
AFC​
East​
2nd​
7​
9​
0​
Joe Philbin
2013
2013
NFL​
AFC​
East​
3rd​
8​
8​
0​
2014
2014
NFL​
AFC​
East​
3rd​
8​
8​
0​
2015
2015
NFL​
AFC​
East​
4th​
6​
10​
0​
Joe Philbin (1–3)
Dan Campbell (5–7)
2016
2016
NFL​
AFC​
East​
2nd​
10​
6​
0​
Lost Wild Card Playoffs (at Steelers) 30–12Adam Gase
2017
2017
NFL​
AFC​
East​
3rd​
6​
10​
0​
2018
2018
NFL​
AFC​
East​
2nd​
7​
9​
0​
2019
2019
NFL​
AFC​
East​
4th​
5​
11​
0​
Brian Flores

Most Memorable Season:
  • 2016: The only playoff season of the decade. For as much as we all hate Gase now, this first season was a lot of fun once they went on that late season run. Got the most of Tannehill in a Dolphins jersey. The back to back 200 yard games from J-Train. Landry making highlight reel plays.
Most Memorable Games:
  • Miracle in Miami: Seeing Drake break Gronk's ankles will live forever.
  • Philbin's Green Bay Timeout Debacle: Philbin giving Rodgers an extra time out to win the game will always stick with me.
  • Man Campbell Debut: The dead-in-the-water Phins pummeled the Texans in his debut
  • Tanehill throwing dimes vs Chargers in 2016: Tannehill's best game as a Phin IMO.
Most Memorable Plays:
  • Miracle in Miami
  • Landry pinball play (caught a pass on the sideline then juked his way through half the field)
  • Wake's walk off safety in OT vs Bengals on prime time
Top 5 Best Players:
  • Cam Wake
  • Reshad Jones
  • Mike Pouncey
  • Ryan Tannehill
  • Jarvis Landry
Top 5 Worst Players:
  • Jonathan Martin
  • Michael Egnew
  • Dion Jordan
  • Marc Columbo
  • Daniel Thomas
Best Draft Pick:
  • Reshad Jones (2010 - 5th Round)
Worst Draft Pick:
  • Dion Jordan (2013 - #3 pick after trading up)
Weirdest Moments:
  • Cocaine Coach Video
  • Bullygate
  • Philbin picking up gum wrappers on Hard Knocks
  • LB going AWOL
  • Davone Bess going insane
Most Memorable Quotes
  • "Picks and Money" - Jeff Ireland
  • "I felt queasy" - Joe Philbin
 
Namor said:
Slim pickens for a decade...sadly..the decade before it..was just as bad..
Click to expand...
The 00s were better overall. A lot more playoff appearances, Ricky Williams, still had JT, ZT, Madison and Surtain in their prime for a few years, the Wildcat season. The 10s were mostly a lost decade. Just look at the records, always hovering at .500, never bottoming out to retool.
 
SkapePhin said:
The 00s were better overall. A lot more playoff appearances, Ricky Williams, still had JT, ZT, Madison and Surtain in their prime for a few years, the Wildcat season. The 10s were mostly a lost decade. Just look at the records, always hovering at .500, never bottoming out to retool.
Click to expand...
The prior one also includes passing on Drew Brees twice and Matt Ryan once for Jamar Fletcher, Daunte Culpepper and Jake Long...
 
NBP81 said:
The prior one also includes passing on Drew Brees twice and Matt Ryan once for Jamar Fletcher, Daunte Culpepper and Jake Long...
Click to expand...
Hopefully the 20s aren't defined by passing on a great QB in this draft... Amazing what one wrong decision can do to a franchise over the span of several decades.
 
Daytona Fin said:
Didn't Ross stake claim to his power in 2009?
Click to expand...
Yes, and actually I think I missed a major one in my "weirdest moments"... I believe the Harbaugh/Sparano/Ireland fiasco happened in 2010. That set the stage for this dysfunctional decade.
 
SkapePhin said:
With the birth of a new decade, figured it would be cool to take a look back at the decade that was. In this thread, let us know your choice for:


s
Click to expand...
nice write up, I'd have to do some thinking, but might be too many painful memorie
 
Thinking about it, if we had to build an all-decade team of the Dolphins for this past decade, would it even make the playoffs? Some of the positions would have major holes.

An All-Decade 2010s Team would look something like this:

QB: Ryan Tannehill
RB: Jay Ajayi
LT: Jake Long
LG: Richie Incognito
C: Mike Pouncey
RG: John Jerry
RT: Jawan James
WR1: Brandon Marshall
WR2: Jarvis Landry
TE: Charles Clay

DE: Cam Wake
DT: Nmadukong Suh
DT: Randy Starks
DE: Olivier Vernon
LB: Karlos Dansby
LB: Jelani Jenkins
LB: Kiko Alonso
DB: Vontae Davis
DB: Xavien Howard
DB: Brent Grimes
SS: Reshad Jones
FS: Louis Delmas

K: Dan Carpenter

This honestly might not even have been a playoff team in 2019.
 
Last edited:
Not sure we really had 5 players that were worthy of being top 5 players


worst 5 players we had lots of candidates.
 
Thanks for doing that. Very cool. Bess though didn't have his problems with us. They happened in Cleveland.
 
Well, we probably had the best won/lost record against the Pats than any other NFL team!:woot:
 
