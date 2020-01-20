Miami Dolphins Decade in Review: 2010 - 2019

SkapePhin
With the birth of a new decade, figured it would be cool to take a look back at the decade that was. In this thread, let us know your choice for:
2010
2010
NFL
AFC
East
3rd
7
9
0
2011
2011
NFL
AFC
East
3rd
6
10
0
|Tony Sparano (4–9)
Todd Bowles (2–1)
2012
2012
NFL
AFC
East
2nd
7
9
0
|Joe Philbin
2013
2013
NFL
AFC
East
3rd
8
8
0
2014
2014
NFL
AFC
East
3rd
8
8
0
2015
2015
NFL
AFC
East
4th
6
10
0
|Joe Philbin (1–3)
Dan Campbell (5–7)
2016
2016
NFL
AFC
East
2nd
10
6
0
|Lost Wild Card Playoffs (at Steelers) 30–12
|Adam Gase
2017
2017
NFL
AFC
East
3rd
6
10
0
2018
2018
NFL
AFC
East
2nd
7
9
0
2019
2019
NFL
AFC
East
4th
5
11
0
|Brian Flores
Most Memorable Season:
- 2016: The only playoff season of the decade. For as much as we all hate Gase now, this first season was a lot of fun once they went on that late season run. Got the most of Tannehill in a Dolphins jersey. The back to back 200 yard games from J-Train. Landry making highlight reel plays.
- Miracle in Miami: Seeing Drake break Gronk's ankles will live forever.
- Philbin's Green Bay Timeout Debacle: Philbin giving Rodgers an extra time out to win the game will always stick with me.
- Man Campbell Debut: The dead-in-the-water Phins pummeled the Texans in his debut
- Tanehill throwing dimes vs Chargers in 2016: Tannehill's best game as a Phin IMO.
- Miracle in Miami
- Landry pinball play (caught a pass on the sideline then juked his way through half the field)
- Wake's walk off safety in OT vs Bengals on prime time
- Cam Wake
- Reshad Jones
- Mike Pouncey
- Ryan Tannehill
- Jarvis Landry
- Jonathan Martin
- Michael Egnew
- Dion Jordan
- Marc Columbo
- Daniel Thomas
- Reshad Jones (2010 - 5th Round)
- Dion Jordan (2013 - #3 pick after trading up)
- Cocaine Coach Video
- Bullygate
- Philbin picking up gum wrappers on Hard Knocks
- LB going AWOL
- Davone Bess going insane
- "Picks and Money" - Jeff Ireland
- "I felt queasy" - Joe Philbin