Miami Dolphins Decade in Review: 2010 - 2019

Thinking about it, if we had to build an all-decade team of the Dolphins for this past decade, would it even make the playoffs? Some of the positions would have major holes.



An All-Decade 2010s Team would look something like this:



QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Jay Ajayi

LT: Jake Long

LG: Richie Incognito

C: Mike Pouncey

RG: John Jerry

RT: Jawan James

WR1: Brandon Marshall

WR2: Jarvis Landry

TE: Charles Clay



DE: Cam Wake

DT: Nmadukong Suh

DT: Randy Starks

DE: Olivier Vernon

LB: Karlos Dansby

LB: Jelani Jenkins

LB: Kiko Alonso

DB: Vontae Davis

DB: Xavien Howard

DB: Brent Grimes

SS: Reshad Jones

FS: Louis Delmas



K: Dan Carpenter



This honestly might not even have been a playoff team in 2019.