 Miami Dolphins: Free Agency 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins: Free Agency 2021

El Canadian

El Canadian

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
285
Reaction score
400
Age
22
Location
Toronto
Thought this post might be a little premature but then I also remembered this is Finheaven.

Any rumours regarding the Miami Dolphins' 2021 Free Agency plans can be posted here.


As of right now, these are the players we will be losing if not resigned.

1609797508809.png
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
832
Reaction score
247
Biegel needs to come back. He was effective for us last season. Hopefully the Achilles has not slowed him down too much.
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Second String
Joined
Aug 25, 2015
Messages
1,550
Reaction score
663
Haak,Biegel,and all of our ERFA's. Maybe Fitz depending on what other moves are made.

Keep in mind the cap is going down and a third of the league is already in the red going into this off season. It is going to be nuts out there.

There will,undoubtedly, be a bunch of huge bargains in free agency this year. There will be no sense in bringing back mediocre veterans when there may be top tier veterans available at rock bottom prices.

I think there will be a lot of top veteran free agents signing one year deals and hoping to get a better contract next year when the cap goes back up.
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Second String
Joined
Aug 25, 2015
Messages
1,550
Reaction score
663
And all of those projected market values are grossly inflated considering the cap situation and all the money teams lost this last year. Most of those guys are looking at veteran minimum and not multi million dollar deals.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
815
Reaction score
970
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
El Canadian said:
Thought this post might be a little premature but then I also remembered this is Finheaven.

Any rumours regarding the Miami Dolphins' 2021 Free Agency plans can be posted here.


As of right now, these are the players we will be losing if not resigned.

View attachment 61990
Click to expand...
The only one I keep is Karras and Roberts.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,949
Reaction score
6,139
Karras will be an interesting decision with a young offensive line. There are some nice centers in the draft, but if you're looking at playoffs in 2021 you might want to keep a veteran.

I would keep Roberts, at the right price. Needham really came on and would like to see him in a Miami uniform going forward.

If Fitzpatrick is okay with being a backup, I'd sign him as well. His leadership is valuable.
 
El Canadian

El Canadian

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
285
Reaction score
400
Age
22
Location
Toronto
I might be alone on this, but I think we should move on from Fitz. I think C.J Beathard from the 49ers and a 5th or 6th round pick to complete the QB room. I want Fitzmagic to go out on a high and get paid, he deserves it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom