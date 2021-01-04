Miami Dolphins: Free Agency 2021

Haak,Biegel,and all of our ERFA's. Maybe Fitz depending on what other moves are made.



Keep in mind the cap is going down and a third of the league is already in the red going into this off season. It is going to be nuts out there.



There will,undoubtedly, be a bunch of huge bargains in free agency this year. There will be no sense in bringing back mediocre veterans when there may be top tier veterans available at rock bottom prices.



I think there will be a lot of top veteran free agents signing one year deals and hoping to get a better contract next year when the cap goes back up.