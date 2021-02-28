 Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl offensive starters the Past 22 years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl offensive starters the Past 22 years

Drafting has been this organization’s demise for over 20 years. Here are our offensive allstars for the past 20 years.

1- Ricky Williams ( from a trade, first team all-pro)
2- Jarvis Landry ( pro bowl alternate, draft)
3- Jake Long ( draft , first team all-pro)
4- Mike pouncey ( draft, pro bowl alternate)
5- Ronnie Brown ( pro bowl alternate, draft)
6- Richie incognito ( free agent, alternate)
7-Brandon Marshall ( free agent, alternate)
8-Chris chambers( draft, alternate)

These are the players in the past 20 years on offense that made a pro bowl as a dolphins either as a starter or alternate on offense. Take a look how many were drafted by us. Our front office ability to evaluate talent is way below average. This needs to improve if we ever want to be a top team.
 
How would I approach this draft if I was Flores? You draft impact players on offense. @ 3 you either pick smith, pitts or chase and @ 18 you pick Harris or another WR. Go offense all the way. Second round draft best center and another offensive player.
 
Well -- also have to consider unless the player is clearly dominant the "awards" always go to the players on the better teams! Hard to achieve recognition playing on a loser (and we've been a loser more often than not).

That said your core point is accurate -- we need some big-time players on offense to consistently kick some ***!
 
Btw the only real dominant big time player on that list hands down is Ricky Williams. SMH
 
If devonta smith is there at 3 , that should be the guy. Heisman trophy winner, best separation and route runner in this class, he’s 6’1and can add muscle to his frame. Draft the slim reaper and don’t look back.
Then somehow trade up from 18 and get pitts.
 
