Miami Dolphins Schedule And record prediction for 2021

Sun, Sep 12@
2019_NE_wbg.png
New England		W17 - 16
DateHome/AwayOpponentTimeBuy Tickets
Sun, Sep 19vs
2019_BUF_wbg.png
Buffalo		1:00 PM EDT
FOX		Tickets from $91
Sun, Sep 26@
raiders_wbg.png
Las Vegas		4:05 PM EDT
CBS		Tickets from $218
Sun, Oct 3vs
2019_IND_wbg.png
Indianapolis		1:00 PM EDT
CBS		Tickets from $74
Sun, Oct 10@
buccaneers_wbg.png
Tampa Bay		1:00 PM EDT
CBS		Tickets from $225
Sun, Oct 17@
2019_JAX_wbg.png
Jacksonville		9:30 AM EDT
CBS
Sun, Oct 24vs
2019_ATL_wbg.png
Atlanta		1:00 PM EDT
FOX		Tickets from $65
Sun, Oct 31@
2019_BUF_wbg.png
Buffalo		1:00 PM EDT
CBS		Tickets from $107
Sun, Nov 7vs
2019_HOU_wbg.png
Houston		1:00 PM EST
FOX		Tickets from $57
Thu, Nov 11vs
2019_BAL_wbg.png
Baltimore		8:20 PM EST
FOX, NFLN		Tickets from $108
Sun, Nov 21@
2019_NYJ_wbg.png
NY Jets		1:00 PM EST
CBS		Tickets from $36
Sun, Nov 28vs
2019_CAR_wbg.png
Carolina		1:00 PM EST
FOX		Tickets from $60
Sun, Dec 5vs
2019_NYG_wbg.png
NY Giants		1:00 PM EST
FOX		Tickets from $159
Bye Week
Sun, Dec 19vs
2019_NYJ_wbg.png
NY Jets		Time: TBD
Mon, Dec 27@
2019_NO_wbg.png
New Orleans		8:15 PM EST
ESPN		Tickets from $78
Sun, Jan 2@
2019_TEN_wbg.png
Tennessee		1:00 PM EST
CBS		Tickets from $88
Sun, Jan 9vs
2019_NE_wbg.png
New England		1:00 PM EST
CBS


Would we get ridiculed against monday night once again against New Orleans? Im sick of new orleans having the phins number.

Last game of season should be heartpounding if we happen to have to win this game to make playoffs or win the AFC East. And against new england.

We play tennesee and tannehill. If we are on our game we should sack him 37 times. we need to put pressure from the other side of ogbah. The rookie jalean phillips was a nonefactor against new england on the first game of the season. This worries me.

We play buffalo twice before a bye week..We play 13 games before resting. Can we be healthy enough to have a chance?

I have a lot of questions about the future of this years schedule but im upbeat because it suddenly doesnt look like a real hard schedule.

Prediction for the season.

12 and 5 and finnaly a playoff birth as the AFC east champs. Might change my mind if buffalo pounds us this week. But i still say we make playoffs at least as a wildcard.

NOTES.....We regressed on defense by letting shak lawson and van noy go.......Why? We let them go....If it aint broke dont fix it....thats what i always say....If all of our receivers stay healthy and our oline improves we have a chance of been a great team.....MARK ME DOWN as a fan who believes in tua and will give him at least 5 years until its mentally impossible by your struly to root for him anymore. This is his first year as i believe last year doesnt count because he didnt had an offseason to work on his game.

GO PHINS

CHEERS Everyone.
 
I see us winning 10 or 11 games. Now if Davis injury keeps him out for an extended time, and/or our O line doesn't improve then 7 or 8 games.
 
Games we should lose.....

1.Tampa Bay brady still there although i cant stand him. Especially when he cries to the refs about a roughing the qb call.

2. buffalo once at least, josh allen either proggressed or regressed this year

3. baltimore, hopefully their qb keeps fumbling the football when we play them....They are playoff team

4. carolina macafrey is back

5. new orleans. If they still have brees they have a shot...This this old man already retired? I havent even seen newo on the news.
 
Gotta believe guys.

Have faith....and i know where you are coming from. over 20 years since dan retired we havent had a decent qb and have been a mediocre organization since the shula days as a coach.

Maybe one day it will get better

Looks like finnally we have a coach....I have doubts about the owner and front office. BUt a good coach who every player respects and wants to play for is a good start.

a while back noone wanted to play here....Great players wanting out of here....groomed players let go for peanuts. Sparano and the fieldgoals were in style.

Hopefully we are moving to better things. and many playoff appearances in the future.
 
Theres a delicious 6 week stretch there with the bye that should all be W's. Add in Jax and Atlanta and theres 8 with our 1W already is 9. Beat the Pats at Home, 10. Get one more and that should be playoffs.

Tampa, Indy, LV, Bills, Saints or Tenn. Should be doable.

Tampa, Indy, LV, Bills, Saints or Tenn. Should be doable.
 
People complain about how tough the schedule is every year…when there’s no way to know until after the season how tough it was.

However, you can look at little things that are nice, like not playing NE or Buffalo in snowy season, catching the ****birds at home.

Average NFL schedule for a 2nd place NFL team…and I’m glad most of the seemingly tough games are front-loaded.
 
E30M3 said:
Theres a delicious 6 week stretch there with the bye that should all be W's. Add in Jax and Atlanta and theres 8 with our 1W already is 9. Beat the Pats at Home, 10. Get one more and that should be playoffs.

Tampa, Indy, LV, Bills, Saints or Tenn. Should be doable.
Tampa and the Saints will walk all over us. LV and the Bills probably will also. Tenn, we aren't stopping Henry. Henry is going to average 8 yards per carry on us. Out of those, I'd say Indy is out best chance of winning.
 
phinschamp45 said:
Games we should lose.....

1.Tampa Bay brady still there although i cant stand him. Especially when he cries to the refs about a roughing the qb call.

2. buffalo once at least, josh allen either proggressed or regressed this year

3. baltimore, hopefully their qb keeps fumbling the football when we play them....They are playoff team

4. carolina macafrey is back

5. new orleans. If they still have brees they have a shot...This this old man already retired? I havent even seen newo on the news.
We should lose to Carolina? Really?
 
