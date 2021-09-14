Miami Dolphins Schedule And record prediction for 2021

Sun, Sep 12 @ W 17 - 16

Would we get ridiculed against monday night once again against New Orleans? Im sick of new orleans having the phins number.Last game of season should be heartpounding if we happen to have to win this game to make playoffs or win the AFC East. And against new england.We play tennesee and tannehill. If we are on our game we should sack him 37 times. we need to put pressure from the other side of ogbah. The rookie jalean phillips was a nonefactor against new england on the first game of the season. This worries me.We play buffalo twice before a bye week..We play 13 games before resting. Can we be healthy enough to have a chance?I have a lot of questions about the future of this years schedule but im upbeat because it suddenly doesnt look like a real hard schedule.Prediction for the season.12 and 5 and finnaly a playoff birth as the AFC east champs. Might change my mind if buffalo pounds us this week. But i still say we make playoffs at least as a wildcard.NOTES.....We regressed on defense by letting shak lawson and van noy go.......Why? We let them go....If it aint broke dont fix it....thats what i always say....If all of our receivers stay healthy and our oline improves we have a chance of been a great team.....MARK ME DOWN as a fan who believes in tua and will give him at least 5 years until its mentally impossible by your struly to root for him anymore. This is his first year as i believe last year doesnt count because he didnt had an offseason to work on his game.GO PHINSCHEERS Everyone.