Miami Dolphins Schedule And record prediction for 2021

phinschamp45
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2012
- Messages
- 656
- Reaction score
- 247
|Sun, Sep 12
|@
|
|W
|17 - 16
|Date
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Time
|Buy Tickets
|Sun, Sep 19
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EDT
FOX
|Tickets from $91
|Sun, Sep 26
|@
|
|4:05 PM EDT
CBS
|Tickets from $218
|Sun, Oct 3
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EDT
CBS
|Tickets from $74
|Sun, Oct 10
|@
|
|1:00 PM EDT
CBS
|Tickets from $225
|Sun, Oct 17
|@
|
|9:30 AM EDT
CBS
|Sun, Oct 24
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EDT
FOX
|Tickets from $65
|Sun, Oct 31
|@
|
|1:00 PM EDT
CBS
|Tickets from $107
|Sun, Nov 7
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EST
FOX
|Tickets from $57
|Thu, Nov 11
|vs
|
|8:20 PM EST
FOX, NFLN
|Tickets from $108
|Sun, Nov 21
|@
|
|1:00 PM EST
CBS
|Tickets from $36
|Sun, Nov 28
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EST
FOX
|Tickets from $60
|Sun, Dec 5
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EST
FOX
|Tickets from $159
|Bye Week
|Sun, Dec 19
|vs
|
|Time: TBD
|Mon, Dec 27
|@
|
|8:15 PM EST
ESPN
|Tickets from $78
|Sun, Jan 2
|@
|
|1:00 PM EST
CBS
|Tickets from $88
|Sun, Jan 9
|vs
|
|1:00 PM EST
CBS
Would we get ridiculed against monday night once again against New Orleans? Im sick of new orleans having the phins number.
Last game of season should be heartpounding if we happen to have to win this game to make playoffs or win the AFC East. And against new england.
We play tennesee and tannehill. If we are on our game we should sack him 37 times. we need to put pressure from the other side of ogbah. The rookie jalean phillips was a nonefactor against new england on the first game of the season. This worries me.
We play buffalo twice before a bye week..We play 13 games before resting. Can we be healthy enough to have a chance?
I have a lot of questions about the future of this years schedule but im upbeat because it suddenly doesnt look like a real hard schedule.
Prediction for the season.
12 and 5 and finnaly a playoff birth as the AFC east champs. Might change my mind if buffalo pounds us this week. But i still say we make playoffs at least as a wildcard.
NOTES.....We regressed on defense by letting shak lawson and van noy go.......Why? We let them go....If it aint broke dont fix it....thats what i always say....If all of our receivers stay healthy and our oline improves we have a chance of been a great team.....MARK ME DOWN as a fan who believes in tua and will give him at least 5 years until its mentally impossible by your struly to root for him anymore. This is his first year as i believe last year doesnt count because he didnt had an offseason to work on his game.
GO PHINS
CHEERS Everyone.
