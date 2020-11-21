Miami is efficient in red zone

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Red Zone Scoring Percentage (TD only) on TeamRankings.com NFL Football red zone scoring percentage (td only), by team.

Past 3 games we are 80% in red zone and number 3 rated with Tua behind center.13th for the season but if u click on last 3 column above you will see we’re just behind Pittsburgh and bizarrely Carolina.offense is better than people think. We need running game to hopefully improve and that will impact short yardage, but Tua is accurate, efficient, and offense is converting red zone opportunities at a very high level. Overall stats such as yards and touchdowns have been impacted by special teams and defensive plays that have either resulted in a shorter field to drive for the offense, or fewer snaps because of defensive or special teams scores. However, when the offense has had chances in The red zone it has converted Over 80% of those opportunities with Tua at the helm. Offense isn’t as bad as some people may think just looking at YPG. Rushing Offense definitely needs improvement, but last week it looked solid, let’s see if we run well this week too?