Miami is efficient in red zone

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Red Zone Scoring Percentage (TD only) on TeamRankings.com

NFL Football red zone scoring percentage (td only), by team.
www.teamrankings.com www.teamrankings.com

Past 3 games we are 80% in red zone and number 3 rated with Tua behind center.

13th for the season but if u click on last 3 column above you will see we’re just behind Pittsburgh and bizarrely Carolina.

offense is better than people think. We need running game to hopefully improve and that will impact short yardage, but Tua is accurate, efficient, and offense is converting red zone opportunities at a very high level. Overall stats such as yards and touchdowns have been impacted by special teams and defensive plays that have either resulted in a shorter field to drive for the offense, or fewer snaps because of defensive or special teams scores. However, when the offense has had chances in The red zone it has converted Over 80% of those opportunities with Tua at the helm. Offense isn’t as bad as some people may think just looking at YPG. Rushing Offense definitely needs improvement, but last week it looked solid, let’s see if we run well this week too?
 
I personally dont think the offense is better than people think, Tua is. This was the same offense under RF that had one of the worst red zone percentages and he had a healthy Preston Williams and Myles Gaskin... the only difference is Tua. Tua is doing more with less but it does seem like the team as a whole is getting better every week.

This team needs a cowbell RB and at least 1 more explosive WR to become great imo.
 
illscriptures said:
I personally dont think the offense is better than people think, Tua is. This was the same offense under RF that had one of the worst red zone percentages and he had a healthy Preston Williams and Myles Gaskin... the only difference is Tua.
Yes, the stats and top 3 red Zone efficiency ranking are when Tua has been behind center.
 
Kyndig said:

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Red Zone Scoring Percentage (TD only) on TeamRankings.com

NFL Football red zone scoring percentage (td only), by team.
www.teamrankings.com www.teamrankings.com

Past 3 games we are 80% in red zone and number 3 rated with Tua behind center.

13th for the season but if u click on last 3 column above you will see we’re just behind Pittsburgh and bizarrely Carolina.
Carolina is a really well coached team. There isn't a whole lot of talent there but they play for Rhule and don't make a whole lot of mistakes.

That being said I do think there's a fair amount of luck involved in red zone efficiency. Its such a small sample size that a few chance occurrences can swing it one way or another.
 
Ferretsquig said:
Carolina is a really well coached team. There isn't a whole lot of talent there but they play for Rhule and don't make a whole lot of mistakes.

That being said I do think there's a fair amount of luck involved in red zone efficiency. Its such a small sample size that a few chance occurrences can swing it one way or another.
I think that mentality comes when you have a mediocre QB. Like with Tannehill. Since he didnt have the touch and accuracy to throw a well timed back shoulder fade in the endzone most of his trips into the red zone could go either way.

With Tua, his 50/50 balls are more like 75/25 in favor of the WR. The DB would need to make a great play to intercept most of his passes.
 
illscriptures said:
I personally dont think the offense is better than people think, Tua is. This was the same offense under RF that had one of the worst red zone percentages and he had a healthy Preston Williams and Myles Gaskin... the only difference is Tua. Tua is doing more with less but it does seem like the team as a whole is getting better every week.

This team needs a cowbell RB and at least 1 more explosive WR to become great imo.
Tua is a big difference, but he is not the only differences. Most of the players are improving during the season.
 
For as fun as a guy Fitz and I did like to root for him, he left a of plays on the fields for us. The coaching staff probably got sick of watching those red zone All 22s. Tua coming in was the right move.
 
