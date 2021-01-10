 Miami Needs Durable WRs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Needs Durable WRs

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

I would not be upset at all if Miami completely revamped the WR unit this off-season.

Parker always knicked up every season outside of last year.

Preston Williams ended the season on IR for the 2nd consecutive season.

Grant ended the season on IR for the 3rd consecutive season.

Need WRs that can help toward a December playoff push by actually being available.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Dolph N.Fan said:
I would not be upset at all if Miami completely revamped the WR unit this off-season.

Parker always knicked up every season outside of last year.

Preston Williams ended the season on IR for the 2nd consecutive season.

Grant ended the season on IR for the 3rd consecutive season.

Need WRs that can help toward a December playoff push by actually being available.
And how is "durable" determined? Can't go by college career.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Take one early in the draft and get one in FA (Schuster?).
 
D

dolphinheel

Dolph N.Fan said:
I would not be upset at all if Miami completely revamped the WR unit this off-season.

Parker always knicked up every season outside of last year.

Preston Williams ended the season on IR for the 2nd consecutive season.

Grant ended the season on IR for the 3rd consecutive season.

Need WRs that can help toward a December playoff push by actually being available.
Thatswhy I think they’ll draft J Chase. Smith is 170 lbs soaking wet
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

This is why I am a little reluctant to select Waddle or any receiver who has missed time due to injuries. Particularly a high pick.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I wonder how much though confer with Tua about those Bama receivers?
 
