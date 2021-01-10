Miami Needs Durable WRs

Dolph N.Fan
I would not be upset at all if Miami completely revamped the WR unit this off-season.
Parker always knicked up every season outside of last year.
Preston Williams ended the season on IR for the 2nd consecutive season.
Grant ended the season on IR for the 3rd consecutive season.
Need WRs that can help toward a December playoff push by actually being available.
