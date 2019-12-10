Miami roster moves

ANUFan

ANUFan

DolfinJohnNY said:
Who 'dat?
Doesn't matter! This coaching staff is putting in some brilliant work.

They're essentially taking advantage of the NFL's "free" system to test out as many players as they can during this time period.
BTW, Coach Flores started off as a scout in the league.
Additonally, I read that he checks the names of PS players on teams everyday.


This FO is going to take advantage of every single opportunity that the NFL offers to advance their organization.
 
FINMAN1

FINMAN1

ANUFan said:
I would assume anyone from the Lions or the Patriots P.S. are literally plug n play.
Good point. Same coaching tree.
I don't know why, but I've always pulled for the Lions in that NFC division.
 
Feverdream

All three were originally undrafted free agents.

Pankey is the oldest, at 25.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Agreed. This is much better than the weekly, “fins waive Jacque McClendon and sign Sam Brenner” back and forth that went on for an entire season. Keep looking for players, coach Flo!
 
ANUFan said:
Lol, Flores needs to be careful pulling from the Cheatriots P.S.
King Cheat aka Bellicheat might get pissed!
He should be more pissed at Brady’s league low passer rating and YPA for the last 10 games! No wonder they were so desparte to sign any druggie, rapist and future convict to play WR this year!
 
ANUFan

royalshank said:
He should be more pissed at Brady’s league low passer rating and YPA for the last 10 games! No wonder they were so desparte to sign any druggie, rapist and future convict to play WR this year!
Not only that but apparently they're blaming it on the kickers.
What number are they on now 3?4?

Also, let be honest here. The defense has probably carried that team for the last 3-4 seasons.

But, Brady and Eldelman get all the praise.
 
