Miami roster moves

Doesn't matter! This coaching staff is putting in some brilliant work.



They're essentially taking advantage of the NFL's "free" system to test out as many players as they can during this time period.

BTW, Coach Flores started off as a scout in the league.

Additonally, I read that he checks the names of PS players on teams everyday.





This FO is going to take advantage of every single opportunity that the NFL offers to advance their organization.