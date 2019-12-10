Miami roster moves

Albert Romano
Doesn't matter! This coaching staff is putting in some brilliant work.Who 'dat?
Good question! It might set a record!I'm curious to see just how many players have been on our roster this year....
I would assume anyone from the Lions or the Patriots P.S. are literally plug n play.
Good point. Same coaching tree.
Lol, Flores needs to be careful pulling from the Cheatriots P.S.
I don't know why, but I've always pulled for the Lions in that NFC division.
Agreed. This is much better than the weekly, "fins waive Jacque McClendon and sign Sam Brenner" back and forth that went on for an entire season. Keep looking for players, coach Flo!
They're essentially taking advantage of the NFL's "free" system to test out as many players as they can during this time period.
BTW, Coach Flores started off as a scout in the league.
Additonally, I read that he checks the names of PS players on teams everyday.
This FO is going to take advantage of every single opportunity that the NFL offers to advance their organization.
He should be more pissed at Brady's league low passer rating and YPA for the last 10 games! No wonder they were so desparte to sign any druggie, rapist and future convict to play WR this year!
King Cheat aka Bellicheat might get pissed!
Not only that but apparently they're blaming it on the kickers.
It to hard understand lions. They fired a winning coach caldwell to hire a losing coaching. They have not win over 8 games last 2 yr..
I don't know why, but I've always pulled for the Lions in that NFC division.