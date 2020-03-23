Miami use the arsenal of picks to make a bold splash

We have a really good opportunity to make a transformative change in one year laying the foundation for something hopefully great! See the Dolphins 2020 draft picks below. We have had a powerful FA on defense and it would be great to continue it. With Miami’s 1st pick stay at 5. Pick your QB whoever’s available Tua or Justin (love Joe but not breaking the bank). Cincinnati will take Joe at 1 and Washington will take Chase at 2. Detroit will trade out of 3 to either the Chargers 6 or Carolina 7 so they grab a QB. The Giants going OL or DL at 4. Now step in Miami and draft up to 6 or 7 whichever Detroit takes and send them our 18, 39, and 153 taking Isaiah Simmons. Next trade up to 8 with Phoenix and send them our 26, 56, and 141 for Jeff Okudah. And we still have 7 more picks and many top picks again in 2021. I would love to see Miami have a great defense once again.

1st Round – 3 picks

—5th overall – own

—18th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

—26th overall – Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills trade

2nd Round – 2 picks

—39th overall – own

—56th overall – 2019 draft day trade w/New Orleans

3rd Round – 1 pick

—70th overall – own

4th Round – 1 pick

—141st overall – compensatory

5th Round – 3 picks

—153rd overall – Kenyan Drake trade

—154th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

—173rd overall – Aqib Talib trade

6th Round – 1 pick

—185th overall – own

7th Round – 3 picks

—227th overall – Evan Boehm trade

—246th overall – Jordan Lucas trade

—251st overall – compensatory