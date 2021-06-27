Look: Mike Gesicki among tight ends working at 'TE University' Positional summits seem to be all the rage these days among NFL players. Offensive linemen meet every summer for “OL Masterminds” — a meeting of many of the top linemen in football to e…

Positional summits seem to be all the rage these days among NFL players. Offensive linemen meet every summer for “OL Masterminds” — a meeting of many of the top linemen in football to exchange tricks of the trade and learn new techniques. Von Miller hosts a pass rushing summit each offseason, too. And now, thanks to the efforts of some of the top tight ends in football, there’s now “TE University”, too. The first ever summit of the NFL’s best and brightest mismatch weapons is currently underway in Nashville and among the participants you’ll find one of the Miami Dolphins’ most important weapons for the coming season.Fourth-year tight end Mike Gesicki is in attendance and looking to level up his game. And thanks to a series of photographs shared from the event, you can get a peak at Gesicki in action running routes and working to better his game.It’s a critical season for Gesicki as it relates to his future with the Dolphins. Miami added tight end Hunter Long in the 3rd-round of this year’s NFL draft — a surprising selection that appears to signal doom for someone in Miami’s tight end room. And with Gesicki entering into a contract year and expected to command a significant level of pay, he’s going to need to play at a high level this season in order to help sell Miami on his status as a long-term centerpiece of the Dolphins’ offense.