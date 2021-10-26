Mike Gesicki preaching patience

Schleprock said: I'm starting to change my stance on resigning Gesicki.....I was absolutely against anything more than $12 mill a year.



Considering what we've paid bum a$$ dudes like Devante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller the thief (I mean fifth), and last year's awesomeness known as Jordan Howard.



Give him whatever it takes to stay Click to expand...

Gesicki one of the few players that actually seems like he cares every week. He’s the only one I see getting fired up whether it’s him making a play or someone else, and you can tell he gets pissed when Miami fails to convert on 3rd downs.