Mike Gesicki preaching patience

Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,984
Reaction score
3,046
Age
45
Location
East Coast
I'm starting to change my stance on resigning Gesicki.....I was absolutely against anything more than $12 mill a year.

Considering what we've paid bum a$$ dudes like Devante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller the thief (I mean fifth), and last year's awesomeness known as Jordan Howard.

Give him whatever it takes to stay
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,265
Reaction score
1,123
The dude actually acts like he cares and is excited to make plays. I think people need to get past the fact that Gase tried to force him to be a blocker his rookie year.

Also, has he ever been hurt for us?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,795
Reaction score
17,159
Location
Columbus, OH
Gesicki one of the few players that actually seems like he cares every week. He’s the only one I see getting fired up whether it’s him making a play or someone else, and you can tell he gets pissed when Miami fails to convert on 3rd downs.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
735
Reaction score
1,246
Age
31
Location
SRQ
I'm sure we will let him get away in FA and sign with Buffalo so don't worry.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,984
Reaction score
3,046
Age
45
Location
East Coast
That's the biggest thing that has changed my mind.

We need more people who give a sh1t about the Dolphins and their fans, not for their own self and $.

He needs to keep this attitude after getting paid though.
 
G

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,643
Reaction score
1,487
Location
Allentown, PA
With most of their WRs constantly injured, Gesicki should just be considered a WR. If his blocking skills are poor, then it won't matter quite as much. They did draft Hunter Long... where is he?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,410
Reaction score
12,934
Age
68
Location
Miami
It would be just like this organization to trade Tua and let Gesicki walk in free agency.Both those moves would haunt this organization for years to come.,
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,033
Reaction score
24,964
Like a few other legit players on the roster Mike would be better off moving on from this a s s clown franchise.

Get the fock outta town if you're interested in a quality program.

Best HC for the franchise?

Lou Holtz.

I've heard he's a "young" 84.

Him and Ross could yuck it up real good.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
909
Reaction score
188
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
He the poor mans version of kyle pitts.

Although he came first we literally have the same type of player if not better with G-man. His passion and all out effort is something we need in this soft offense.
 
