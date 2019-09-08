Minkah & Wilkins were disappointing!

Tiko377
back to back first round picks for our team were terrible & a no show.
Minkah got abused by the WR's & the tight end & Wilkins was nowhere to be found to have made a impact in the game...Ravens ran it through the defense with ease I only noticed Godchaux make a few plays against the run as a DT.
