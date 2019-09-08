Minkah & Wilkins were disappointing!

T

Tiko377

back to back first round picks for our team were terrible & a no show.

Minkah got abused by the WR's & the tight end & Wilkins was nowhere to be found to have made a impact in the game...Ravens ran it through the defense with ease I only noticed Godchaux make a few plays against the run as a DT.
 
B

Burt Macklin

lbmclean_nocal said:
give them a ****ing chance.
They just had one....did you not watch the game? Most ppl on here will think Wilkins is a bust unless he puts up Aaron Donald stats. DT is a thankless job and his main job is to generate push and clog lanes. He didnt do as bad as our secondary though.

Minkah clearly wasn't mentally there today. He looked better in his first game last year against the Titans. Today he played like Bobby McCain, which will never be a compliment.
 
ChuckKLINGBEIL

ChuckKLINGBEIL

Wilkins was a non-factor, I was seeing him just get stood up at the line, no push at all.

Minkah looked horrible.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

ChuckKLINGBEIL said:
Wilkins was a non-factor, I was seeing him just get stood up at the line, no push at all.

Minkah looked horrible.
Must be quite a shock for him going from 15-0 national champion Clemson to probably a 15 loss dolphins team. After today he probably knows how the citadel players felt when He and Clemson was embarrassing them.
 
S

Sirspud

Minkah was awful. This was a draft pick the Dolphins could have really screwed up. For one, we drafted a safety BPA when we had two starting safeties and a multitude of holes. Two, there was a game changing safety also available.

I think if he settles into a position Minkah can be solid and smart, but that's not good enough where he was drafted.
 
Fintastic17

Fintastic17

Dolph N.Fan said:
I understand with Wilkins. Literally his first gamf but why should we be patient with Minkah when players from the same draft and round like Derwin and Ward both made the pro bowl their rookie seasons?
I'm usually a proponent of giving players at least 2 years. But Minks career is always going to be compares to Derwin's ...Mink needs to step his game up big time this season
 
A

AZStryker

Burt Macklin said:
They just had one....did you not watch the game? Most ppl on here will think Wilkins is a bust unless he puts up Aaron Donald stats. DT is a thankless job and his main job is to generate push and clog lanes. He didnt do as bad as our secondary though.

Minkah clearly wasn't mentally there today. He looked better in his first game last year against the Titans. Today he played like Bobby McCain, which will never be a compliment.
You should never draft a slot corner in round one and only a DT when it’s Aaron Donald type player. We blew those picks with role player types rather impact positions.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

I don't think Minkah Fitzpatrick suddenly forgot how to play football and turned into a bum overnight.

I'm just throwing that out there.

I got real concerns about the defensive coaching staff. And by 'concerns,' I mean 'concerns that they will be retained after this team goes 1-15.'
 
