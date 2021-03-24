Mock draft assistance

YorkshirePhin
Rookie
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2017
- Messages
- 74
- Reaction score
- 103
Have started a mock draft with friends and wanted your opinion.
Jacksonville took Lawrence
Jets took Chase
I then traded out of #3 for the Broncos #9, #40 and a 2022 2nd round pick.
I then traded up from #18 for Panthers #8 which cost me #18 and #81.
So I now how #8, #9, #36, #40, #50 and #82.
Six top 100 picks and gained a 2022 2nd rounder.
Where would you go in this scenario?
